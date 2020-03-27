Dems discover border security! RI Gov orders New Yorkers to self-quarantine, calls out troops

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rhode Island rose to 165 on Thursday, up 33 from the day before, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo. The Governor has decided to order all New Yorkers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering her state. And she knows who you are, New Yorkers. She has the troops and police stopping you and getting your information.

It’s a bit much, but when Democrats discover border security, this is what they do.

“This is unusual… this is radical,” the governor said of the plan to execute the mandate.

They have tested more than 1300 people but the Rhode Island director of health said there are more cases out there. There were 3,394 negative results, according to health officials.

QUARANTINE AND WE KNOW WHO YOU ARE

During her Thursday presser, Raimondo said she will now be ordering anyone arriving in the state from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days in order to protect residents. Rhode Island State Police will be at the borders and will be stopping any vehicles with New York license plates, she said.

National Guard Troops will be stationed at bus depots and train stations to further implement the new policy. The purpose is to collect contact information.

She has a Gestapo mentality.

ACLU IS NOT HAPPY

The American Civil Liberties Union criticized the decision to stop vehicles based on the state in which they are registered.

“While the Governor may have the power to suspend some state laws and regulations to address this medical emergency, she cannot suspend the Constitution. Under the Fourth Amendment, having a New York state license plate simply does not, and cannot, constitute ‘probable cause’ to allow police to stop a car and interrogate the driver, no matter how laudable the goal of the stop may be,” Steve Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island, said in a statement. “The ACLU recognizes that strong measures are needed to address the public health crisis we are witnessing, but giving the State Police the power to stop any New York-registered cars that are merely traveling through the state is a blunderbuss approach that cannot be justified in light of its substantial impact on civil liberties.”

Some people with New York license plates might not have been in New York or might live in a place in New York untouched by the virus.

Rhode Island is running out of money and isn’t the hardest hit. They are asking for $300 million so they can pay their bills.