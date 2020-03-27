You must believe Tara Reade’s accusations against Biden since she’s a woman

Tara Reade said Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in the 1980s when he was her boss at the time. “He penetrated me with his fingers. ..It was shattering,” she said near tears. He told me, “You’re nothing to me.”

You must believe this woman. Even Joe believes the woman, without evidence. If it works for Democrats, it must work in reverse, correct?

Tara Reade is as believable as Anita Hill or Christine Blasey Ford.

Tara Reade describes Joe Biden's sexual assault: "When he pulled back, he pointed, he said you're nothing to me. You're nothing."

BELIEVE THE WOMAN

Biden has taken the position that we should believe women even if it takes them a very, very long time to come forward.

Biden on why sexual harassment and assault allegations are credible even if the victim takes a long time to come forward or doesn’t report it. #IBelieveTara #IBelieveTaraReade #IStandWithTara

(H/t the king @MattieWashburn for finding this!)

He claimed to believe Anita Hill after the fact.

“Oh, I thought she was telling the truth at the beginning,” Biden said when asked about Anita Hill’s claims against Justice Thomas in 2018. “I really did.”

Speaking generally, Biden added, “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time. But nobody fails to understand that this is like jumping into a cauldron.”

GIVE BLASEY FORD THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT

Also in 2018, he said that Christine Blasey Ford (who had the most unbelievable story out there), “shouldn’t have to go through the things Anita Hill went through.”

“I hope my colleagues learned from that,” he said. “[Ford] deserves to be treated with dignity. It takes enormous courage for a woman to come forward, under the bright lights of millions of people watching, and relive something that happened to her, assert that something happened to her. And she should be treated with respect,” and that she “should be given the benefit of the doubt and not be, you know, abused again by the system.”

That was all despite the fact that he did not support Anita Hill at the time she made the accusations.

Watch @craigmelvin's full interview with @JoeBiden and @DrBiden about their cancer initiative, the possibility of a presidential run and Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

Democrats made it clear you must believe the woman:

Christine Blasey Ford is one of the bravest women I know and I only just learned her name! Joe Biden let Anita Hill be savaged by #Republicans during Thomas hearings by not calling forward 3 corroborating witnesses! #Democrats do better this time! #StopKavanaugh #MeToo https://t.co/IMxzyO4GJs — #Bernie2020 is not just a slogan it’s a promise (@foolm1ns) September 16, 2018

Hillary Clinton said we have to give the woman the benefit of the doubt when the Blasey Ford case erupted [except when it came to her sleazy husband, of course, then they’re bimbos.].

When Kirsten Gillibrand presented a pro-Blasey Ford letter signed by a thousand women, unknown to Justice Kavanaugh, she said: “I believe the woman because she is telling the truth.”

Rather than a hearing or trial, Gillibrand convicted the Justice.

You can still buy these Blasey Ford pins and repurpose them for Joe: