Dems “Don’t Care…They’re Ideological Revolutionaries”- a “Reckoning” Is Coming



“They have a reckoning that terrifies them,” Victor Davis Hanson told Tucker Carlson last night. He was referring to the New Democrat Party. “These people don’t care [about the people]…they’re ideological revolutionaries…”

Victor Davis Hanson’s analysis of the current political situation was brilliant.

Mr. Carlson introduced the interview talking about how much the Democrat Party has changed and asked Hanson why.

Mr. Hanson thinks Democrats changed, not because of ideology, but because they became wealthy and the party of wealth. That’s a whole class of people not subject to any of the ramifications of these Utopian ideas, like climate change, defund the police. And it never comes back at them.

Democrats realized they didn’t have the people but they have substitutes – the corporate board rooms, media, education, so they didn’t need the people. Then, of course, they changed the demography. They invited the foreigners in and feel they will always be loyal to them.

That doesn’t appear to be enough, so Democrats have now moved on to indoctrinating young people. Democrats also want to “change the system” – pack the court, abandon the filibuster.

Democrats are now openly “the party of the elite” – the people who “hate the middle class” – and they “have an agenda that nobody wants.”

So, now they have to have crises to leverage their power, like the Ukraine war, J6. However, it’s not just political, and that’s what will destroy them in November.

It’s “existential. They can’t find food, they can’t fill up their car, they don’t feel safe when they go into a big city, they don’t feel their kids are being educated or they are being propagandized so it’s a 360 -24/7 phenomenon. It’s a totalitarian effort.” The people “don’t feel it’s sustainable…and these people [Democrats] don’t care.”

“They’re afraid they won’t survive if these people stay in power much longer. Joe Biden doesn’t care about the price of gas. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t care if people can’t afford plywood at the lumber store. They don’t care. They’re revolutionaries. They’re ideologues and they’d rather be wrong, and they’d rather lose and be right than be wrong and win. That’s how ideological they are.”

Mr. Hanson predicts that November will be a “disaster” for Democrats.

Watch:

