Nice! Canadian Goaltender Sings US National Anthem!

Malcolm-Jamaal Justin Subban sang the US National Anthem before the game yesterday. What made it very special was the game was between Buffalo and and the Canadian Black Hawks and he is a Canadian hockey player.

Subban is a Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender. He is also an anthem singer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League. Subban was selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Belleville Bulls.

He sang the US National Anthem and the reaction was priceless.

Both teams loved it!

MALCOLM SUBBAN JUST CRUSHED THE U.S. NATIONAL ANTHEM! 🤭 The reactions are priceless. pic.twitter.com/cYEOfE7bdw — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2022

