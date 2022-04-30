Warren on the Warpath! Suddenly Calls for Regulation of Twitter

Elon Musk is the best thing that ever happened to Twitter. He wants to bring back free speech. Mr. Musk may think Barack Obama was something he wasn’t, but he will allow everyone to speak as our Founders intended. Elizabeth Warren sees the danger for people like her and wants to put an immediate stop to it.

It’s the exact same people, including Obama… they just aren’t hiding their intentions anymore. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 29, 2022

SOCIALIST ELIZABETH WARREN STEPS IN

Alas, along comes Fakeahontas Warren who wants new regulations to shut his efforts down.

In a state of panic, Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for new “rules” to govern “unregulated” social media. This comes amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of largely leftist-controlled Twitter.

She appeared on MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber” on Wednesday. Warren suddenly declared that government “rules of the road” were needed for Big Tech. She wants decisions about large communications platforms made “as a democracy,” [not a Republic, a democracy]. She doesn’t want someone like Musk, who “plays by his own set of rules” [the 1st Amendment?] setting the rules.

“I see that we need to make two big changes. The first one is we need a wealth tax in America [just like Maduro has]. And let’s talk about how Elon’s purchase here was subsidized by tens of millions of people who’ve paid their taxes every year,” Warren said, referencing her past claim that Musk didn’t pay taxes.

He paid over 11 billion dollars in taxes.

She’s jealous.

“The second part is we need rules of the road for Big Tech. But ultimately what all of this boils down to is power,” she added. “Who’s going to have the power in our country? Are we going to make these decisions as a democracy, or is this going to be Elon Musk all by himself, off in a room, a bazillionaire, who just plays by his own set of rules?”

Warren and her allies don’t want the people to have the power of free speech – that is what she is saying.

PLATFORM EFFECTS

Warren thinks Twitter creates “platform effects” that “lock people in,” and Twitter users are forced to also have a Twitter account.

“So one of the things we need is we need rules so that you can leave the Twitter platform and go to a competitor’s platform and still be able to reach each other,” Warren said, arguing that it would create more competition for platforms.

“Right now what we’ve got in tech is we don’t have that kind of competition. Rules of the road could help facilitate that kind of competition and, frankly, break the stranglehold of someone like Elon Musk coming in and just owning the whole thing,” she added.

PROFESSOR TURLEY ADDRESSES THE ARGUMENT

Professor Jonathan Turley said in a tweet: This panic among politicians and pundits is due to a threat that free speech may break out on a social media platform. It is enough for Hillary Clinton to seek to enlist European regulators and for Elizabeth Warren to threaten direct regulations on content.

He said in the article linking to the tweet that “the most ironic moment came with Warren’s explanation that “Rules of the road could help facilitate that kind of competition and frankly, break the stranglehold of someone like Elon Musk coming in and owning the whole thing.”

“As with Melber, the lack of self-awareness is breathtaking. Until this purchase, social media has been a uniform front for censorship in line with the demands of politicians like Warren.”

“Senators like Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) warned social media companies that they would not tolerate any “backsliding or retrenching” by “failing to take action against dangerous disinformation,” and demanded “robust content modification” to block disfavored views on subjects ranging from climate control to elections to the pandemic,” Turley continued.

“Sen. Warren (D-Mass.) has called for these companies to protect citizens from poor reading choices by tweaking algorithms to steer them away from disfavored views. It is the free-speech version of the rejected “Big Gulp” laws. Warren wants companies to amplify “true” books on issues like climate change and direct searches away from “misleading” books.

“Once again, Warren continues to dismiss constitutional protections and values in the name of democracy,” Turley says.

Yep, yep, yep.

