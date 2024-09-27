Dems Fume Over GOP Interfering with Zelensky’s Harris Campaign

As reported, Ukraine President Zelenskyy campaigned with Democrats at an ammunition factory in Pennsylvania. This is a foreign leader campaigning for a political party on US soil. This is after every taxpayer, no matter the party, funded everything in Ukraine for two years.

Zelensky told the New York Times that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance was “too radical” and “His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of the cost and who shoulders it. The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine’s expense is unacceptable,” Zelensky said.

To make matters worse, he said of Donald Trump that he “doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how.”

JD Vance’s response was perfect:

“I don’t appreciate Zelensky coming to this country and telling the American taxpayers what to do. He ought to say THANK YOU to the American taxpayers!”

I’m fuming over Democrat leadership’s actions and Zelensky’s. Aren’t you? The US shoulders most of the cost of this war. Europe spends as little as possible.

House Democrats Are Fuming

Axios reports that House Democrats are fuming over the Republicans’ “barrage” against the Zelensky trip.

That’s too bad. Why are they bringing in a foreign leader to campaign for them? Have they no shame?

The trip has touched off a House Oversight Committee investigation and even a call from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for Zelensky to fire his ambassador to the U.S. for organizing the trip.

The trip wasn’t helpful to Zelensky. Why did Democrats serve him up?

Republicans Are More Than Right to Question This

Zelensky was accompanied by Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), and Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), with not a Republican in sight. Republicans want to know whether “any direct or indirect coordination” existed between Zelensky’s visit and the Harris/Walz campaign.

Watching Josh Shapiro sign ammo in the factory with Zelensky grinning is infuriating as people in this country and Pennsylvania suffer under Bidenomics.

The optics suggest that taxpayer money may have been used to fly in Zelenksy on government planes and provide him protection by federal agencies for the duration of his visit, which likely was a campaign stop designed to benefit Kamala Harris.

Did we pay for this? Look who greeted him as he stepped off the US Air Force plane.

The House pointed out that if this is true, it violates The Hatch Act.

There aren’t resources to protect Donald Trump, so he can’t hold an outdoor rally in Wisconsin this week.

However, there are plenty of resources to fly Zelensky in to campaign for Harris-Walz.

Republicans have every right to question this Zelensky campaign for Democrats.

THE US CAN’T SAVE THE WORLD BY DESTROYING IT

Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Donald Trump at Trump Tower today. Zelensky asked for the meeting.

The United States cannot save the world. We can’t even save ourselves. Promises were made to Ukraine, but the administration had no right to make them if it meant direct war, World War III, and nuclear war. If we go to war with Russia, all are inevitable.

The US has a very serious obligation here not to destroy the world, which World War III and a nuclear war would do. We cannot do this for Ukraine, but we can negotiate a deal that allows everyone to survive.

Harris with Zelensky at our White House!

Let’s be clear…

Harris-Walz do not want to end the war in Ukraine. What they are doing by having Zelensky in Pennsylvania at an artillery plant with Shapiro, autographing a munition to be used against Putin is starting WW3.

Ukraine IS NOT our ally, nor NATO. Act of War.

Bookmark this when they draft your kids, liberals. Your daughters, too.

It’s an Illusion

