Hurricane Helene Hits Georgia as a Tropical Storm After Slamming Big Bend

Hurricane Helene is one of the largest storms in the Gulf of Mexico in the last century, with a wind field that could span roughly the distance between Indianapolis and Washington, DC. Watches and warnings are in place for 60 million people in 12 states.

Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane and is now a tropical storm. It was the strongest hurricane on record to slam into Florida’s Big Bend.

Helene weakened to a tropical storm as it barreled through Georgia early Friday, though it was still unleashing a life-threatening storm surge, winds and flooding rain hours after the devastating landfall in the Big Bend coast of Florida.

It hit land at about 11:10 p.m. ET near Perry, Florida, with 140 mph winds, making it the first known Category 4 storm to hit Florida’s Big Bend region since records began in 1851.

For several hours, the storm maintained hurricane strength as it pushed inland across northern Florida and into Georgia by 5 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said Helene was a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph. It was located 40 miles east of Macon, Georgia, and 100 miles southeast of Atlanta and was racing north at 30 mph.

This man and his dog were saved after his 36-foot sailboat became disabled 25 miles from Sanibel Island.

#Breaking @USCG Air Station #Clearwater saved a man & his dog, Thurs., during Hurricane #Helene after his 36-ft sailboat became disabled & started taking on water approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island. Call the #USCG for help on VHF Ch. 16 or dial 911 for storm distress. #SAR pic.twitter.com/DtdyouxfMN — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 27, 2024



NEW: Florida man Matthew Heller films himself in his kayak in his living room as hurricane Helene intensifies.

WILD: Man in Tampa, FL is broadcasting live from his living room, showing the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/0u57hnKc7U — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 27, 2024

Tampa is completely underwater. Here’s Tampa General Hospital holding back the floodwaters from Hurricane Helene with an aquafence. Wild. pic.twitter.com/Cs3Jq7M5l3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2024

NEW: Taylor County, FL Sheriff is telling residents to write their names with permanent markers on their skin if they aren’t evacuating for Hurricane Helene. Taylor County, which is southeast of Tallahassee, is expected to get demolished by the hurricane. “If you or someone you… pic.twitter.com/xPfXOSoGOR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2024

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA IS UNDER WATER This video released by the Lee County Sheriff is terrifying. Storm surge is DECIMATING Lee County, and Hurricane Helene hasn’t even made landfall yet. PRAY FOR FLORIDA! pic.twitter.com/XEcsDojYsj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 27, 2024

NOW: Power flashes occurring in Perry, Florida as Hurricane Helene moves in Police in the area are requesting residents who opted not to evacuate write their full names and Social Security Numbers on their arms so they can be identified It’s THAT bad pic.twitter.com/oOGeg3keBh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 27, 2024