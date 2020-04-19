Dems’ heroes – Chinese communists – are telling the Arab world COV-19 is a US virus

Media watchdog, MEMRI, found that China is blaming the U.S for starting the Wuhan Virus pandemic. These are the people our media and the Democrats are protecting.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) monitors TV and social media in the Arab world. They found that in a March 17 broadcast of “China View” on Beijing’s Global Television Network Arabic (CGTN), which overall has 14 million viewers, they clearly blamed the U.S.

The mid-East is a target for the China invasion in their pursuit of global domination.

Scientists say the virus first emerged in the city of Wuhan in December or earlier. Suspected sources say a wild animal market (probably the second source) or, even more likely, a nearby bio lab that has been researching the coronavirus carried by bats was the primary source.

A TV show host in the Arab world, “Ms. V,” focuses on conspiracy theories about the U.S. starting the virus and other propaganda on the show “China View.”

“China View’s” unfounded, and inaccurate reports, are repeated by Chinese propagandists on social media, including Twitter, reaching millions, analysts say.

Ms. V said, among other things, according to MEMRI:

“Initially, many thought that the beginning of the virus’ emergence was from one of the seafood markets in Wuhan, but Chinese researchers reported in a new research that the transmission of the new coronavirus had started since last December outside this market, and the virus may have transmitted from a source or other sources to the seafood market, where the rapid spread of transmission began due to the presence of a large number of close contacts within this place, and the research also reported that the virus had started spreading after the Wuhan International Military Games ended in October 2019. So, it is expected that the ‘patient zero’ in China has come from outside China.”

And, she added, “The Asahi Corporation of Japan published a report in the past days indicating the possibility of new cases of coronavirus in the United States among deaths caused by influenza infection and the US government recently recognized this possibility. This news has caused a widespread debate on social media about the possibility of the virus being transmitted to China from abroad during the period of the Military Olympic Games in Wuhan, which was attended by 109 countries, including the United States.”

There is ZERO evidence for this propaganda, according to researchers.

On April 4, Robert Boxwell of the South China Morning Post points out that conspiracies promoted by China’s Arabic TV are repeated by various Chinese media accounts on Twitter and other platforms, gaining millions of views.

When will Twitter shut them down?