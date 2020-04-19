Dr. Fauci knew about hydroxycholoroquine

As we reported, Dr. Anthony Fauci knew all about Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine, but for some reason, he would not give it the nod. He allowed the media to demonize the drug while governors shut down its use with the excuse that they might run out. What follows is a video that shows via a simple timeline just how egregious Anthony Fauci’s behavior was.

Fauci has always known chloroquine was safe. He knew it could be used with this type of illness. Moreover, the good doctor knew it was scientifically approved as safe and there was NO reason to avoid using it off label.

“Chloroquine, a relatively safe, effective and cheap drug used for treating many human diseases including malaria, amoebiosis, and human immunodeficiency virus is effective in inhibiting the infection and spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. The fact that the drug has a significant inhibitory antiviral effect when the susceptible cells were treated either prior to or after infection suggests a possible prophylactic and therapeutic use.” This is a conclusion statement by an NIH study on Coronavirus (COVID-19 is SARs, Bat-SARs + some proteins that mimic HIV).

Dr. Fauci had to know about that study.

He seems focused on the vaccine which may never come (we don’t have a vaccine for SARS or AIDS) and he doesn’t put much stock in cures or near-cures.

While top French virologist Didier Raoult was saying “game over,” this is an easy respiratory disease to treat, Dr. Fauci was suggesting it was voodoo medicine.

Watch:

via High Wire with Big Tree

h/t Barbara Samuells