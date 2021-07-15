Dems human infrastructure bill includes mass amnesty

















As FAIR warned last week, Democrats are injecting mass amnesty into their enormous human infrastructure bill that they plan to pass via reconciliation without one Republican vote.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, (D-Wash.), confirmed on Wednesday that the $3.5 trillion budget proposal by Democrats in Congress will include a number of radical priorities – including amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

Jayapal said during a press call that the resolution will include a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers, [Temporary Protected Status] TPS, essential workers, and farmworkers.”

Press reports estimate that as many as 10 million illegal aliens could eventually be placed on a path to citizenship.

If they include farmworkers, the numbers easily reach 10 million. Most likely, it will be more. Will they try to include all those coming in now perhaps.

It is possible that the Senate Parliamentarian will not allow it.

There is always hope that wavering Democrats Joe Manchin (WV) and Krysten Sinema (AZ) will not sign on.

While the polls show Manchin and Sinema could lose their support, will it matter if all these people vote in their states?

If Democrats move on this, it could ensure they have control of the government in perpetuity. Sadly, they are totalitarians who do not believe in freedom.

