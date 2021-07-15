Staggering numbers of future Democrat voters poured in — the population of San Fran

















Almost a MILLION illegal aliens were apprehended at the border since January. The staggering projections show more than the population of San Francisco has already crossed and there could be 2 million by end of 2021.

They are by far Democrat voters, especially the criminals. Democrats will give them amnesty and the right to vote as soon as they can.

Projections reveal at least 1 million illegal immigrants will have been encountered by Customs and Border Protection by the end of July.

CBP numbers for June have not yet been released, but a source revealed CBP will reveal they encountered 188,000 illegal immigrants last month. The numbers are up 450% from last year.

We Will Lose Our Country

“We will lose our Country if this is not stopped,” Trump said in a statement relayed to DailyMail.com by his spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Thursday.

If the current apprehension trajectory continues Biden’s six months in office will be marked by one of the largest migration crises in U.S. history.

From January to May, 711,784 migrants were encountered by Customs and Border Protection at the southern border – five times the amount during the same period in 2020 – and the Biden administration is on track to encounter 1 million by the end of July.

CBP’s latest data, released in June, show that there were 180,034 encounters with illegal crossers in May, the highest of any month in the last 20 years. The spike in migration under President Joe Biden‘s administration continues to grow with no signs of it coming to a stop any time soon.

The numbers for June have not yet been updated on CBP’s webpage, but pictures emerge at least weekly of groups of hundreds of migrants turning themselves over to U.S. immigration authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Most red states, including Texas, are close to turning blue. These illegal aliens will accomplish the Left’s goal. It might be too late already.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush sued the federal government to stop the invasion, but don’t count on a court case saving us. Don’t count on any politicians saving us either.

Watch:

My interview last night with @TuckerCarlson on the craven Biden policy of resettling illegal border-crossers throughout the United States. Visit https://t.co/lbf1yscZWP to read about our lawsuit with the great @KenPaxtonTX. pic.twitter.com/nk5RdFBgLH — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 15, 2021

