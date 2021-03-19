Dems keep CCP-spy-ally Rep Swalwell but will vote to expel a GOP rep









House Democrats will keep Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee. What kind of message does this send to China? A man who slept with a Chinese Communist Party spy is still on the House Democrat Intelligence Committee. Not only that, but she helped financially back Swalwell’s rise to power.

Democrats voted to kill a motion to remove Swalwell from the intel committee by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over Swalwell’s honey pot.

Speaker Pelosi recently reappointed him, alleging it was enough that he “has not denied public reporting that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative helped raise money for Representative Swalwell’s political campaigns and facilitated the potential assignment of interns into Representative Swalwell’s office.”

How that’s okay is unclear.

McCarthy noted that the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation admitted in 2020 that communist China “engaged in a highly sophisticated malign foreign influence campaign” employing similar methods to those used against Swalwell.

House votes to table or kill McCarthy resolution to remove Swalwell from Intel Committee This vote was one step removed from an actual up/down vote to remove Swalwell The vote was 218-200. All Democrats voted to table. 3 Republicans voted “present.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 19, 2021

MEANWHILE, NANCY’S TRYING TO EXPEL A GOP REP

Democrats — 73 of them — co-sponsored a resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has already lost all of her committee assignments.

She has done nothing untoward since her election.

The expulsion resolution, which has 73 co-sponsors, will be introduced Friday by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, California Democrat, Forbes reported.

Eric Harris, a spokesperson for Mr. Gomez, told Forbes that Democrats are introducing the expulsion resolution now because, in “quite a few” conversations, House Republicans has spoken of possibly supporting that and wanted time to consider.

Prior to her election, she engaged in heated rhetoric, something Democrats do daily.

