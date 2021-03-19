Biden fell repeatedly trying to get on Air Force One

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden called Kamala Harris, who is to the left of Bernie Sanders, ‘President Harris’ again. She basically is and he is getting worse physically. Whatever his problem is, it is very bad and he’s deteriorating.

This is very bad:

