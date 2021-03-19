Biden fell repeatedly trying to get on Air Force One









Joe Biden called Kamala Harris, who is to the left of Bernie Sanders, ‘President Harris’ again. She basically is and he is getting worse physically. Whatever his problem is, it is very bad and he’s deteriorating.

This is very bad:

This is hard to watch https://t.co/ernvJZDRHN — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 19, 2021

This is way worse than the caption, he nearly fell down the steps. In all seriousness, I wish Biden well and my family will pray for him. https://t.co/eTeNNQPXoj — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 19, 2021

