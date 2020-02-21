‘Moderate’ Pete Buttigieg has an extreme plan for your guns

‘Moderate,’ ‘Centrist’ Pete Buttigieg plans universal background checks, even for ammunition. He plans to close loopholes that only exist in the minds of the gun grabbers, namely the gun show and Charleston loopholes.

Buttigieg wants subjective hate crime laws and he will take guns away from any group or individual who is a hater. Will the Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate group itself, get to decide who the haters are?

St. Pete will ban so-called assault weapons [automatic rifles or rifles with more than ten rounds, perhaps?]. Who knows what rifles will be included.

Buttigieg also wants to make gun manufacturers and dealers legally responsible for any gun crime committed with their weapons.

Read his plan yourself, the complete version is on this link. The far-left candidate is wholly unqualified to be President, but that doesn’t mean he can’t win.

