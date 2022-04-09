Peter Buttigieg: Not Sexualizing Little School Kids Will “Kill Kids”?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, aka Mayor Pete, appeared on ABC’s “The View” and addressed the Florida Parental Rights bill, falsely dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Your husband, Chasten [Buttigieg] is a teacher, and he’s been a vocal critic of what’s going on in my state of Florida with the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, which he says will kill kids,” host Anna Navarro said. “Do you agree?”

After some Navarro blather about them being gay, he answered.

“Yeah, he’s right, and I think every law ought to be judged for the effect it’s going to have on real people in real life,” Buttigieg said.

In other words, Buttigieg said he agrees that this law in Florida will “kill kids.”

That is totally ridiculous. And what makes Chasten, a teacher, or Peter, a former failed mayor, an expert?

The law protects children from indoctrination into gender identity and sexualization.

According to Fox News, the bill does not prohibit teachers from “saying gay.” Instead, it stops them from instructing children in kindergarten through third grade about “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” of any kind.

It’s developmentally inappropriate and damaging to teach children about sex in this age group.

If parents want to teach their young children about sex, that’s up to them, not a teacher.

This shouldn’t be political or controversial.

Pete Buttigieg says that prohibiting classroom instruction of sex and gender theory in kindergarten classes will “KILL KIDS.” Then he blames Ron DeSantis for inflation and gas prices. pic.twitter.com/t1VM0OR96L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

