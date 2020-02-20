Dems might need Plan B to keep Bernie from winning the primary

After last night’s debate, Democrats might not be able to rely on Michael Bloomberg to take socialist [communist] Bernie out. Bloomberg can’t be counted out because of his enormous wealth, but his performance was found to be cringe-worthy by most Democrats.

A mostly unprepared Michael Bloomberg often shrugged his shoulders under withering attacks, especially by a hyper-aggressive and desperate Elizabeth Warren.

One of Warren’s best hits was this one about “fat broads and horse-faced lesbians”:

Liz Warren attacks Bloomberg for his past comments about women and minorities. pic.twitter.com/D7XMmRtEUq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 20, 2020

A couple of Bloomberg’s great lines helped ease the pain of watching him dissolve into the background throughout most of the debate.

He suggested Warren and Bernie were communists [aren’t they?]:

Michael Bloomberg just NUKED Bernie Sanders: “We’re not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that, other countries tried that. It’s called communism and it just didn’t work.” *Bernie freaks out* #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/840fmgsXwO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 20, 2020

One comment to Bernie made Bernie’s eyes bulge:

BLOOMBERG: “What a wonderful country we have! The most well-known socialist in the country is a millionaire with three houses.” SANDERS: “Well I live in Washington.” BLOOMBERG: “That’s the problem.”pic.twitter.com/bTWxnKVJFR — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 20, 2020

PLAN B

Unless the polls continue to rise for Bloomberg or one of the other candidates takes a lead, Bernie could end up with an unstoppable lead.

That takes us to Super Tuesday as the place of last resort for Democrats to take down Bernie. The first vote is a straight-up-or-down vote, but if Bernie doesn’t have over 50%, and it goes to a second or third round, Bernie’s toast. The Super Delegates kick in after the first round. Each Super Delegate has a lot of votes, enough to swing it towards a different candidate.

Every candidate but Bernie wants to follow the process set up by Democrats:

Extremely Important: Should the person with the most votes at the Democratic National Convention be the nominee?#DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/cBbN8WZDwu — Mustafa Santiago Ali (@EJinAction) February 20, 2020