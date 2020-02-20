Dems might need Plan B to keep Bernie from winning the primary

After last night’s debate, Democrats might not be able to rely on Michael Bloomberg to take socialist [communist] Bernie out. Bloomberg can’t be counted out because of his enormous wealth, but his performance was found to be cringe-worthy by most Democrats.
A mostly unprepared Michael Bloomberg often shrugged his shoulders under withering attacks, especially by a hyper-aggressive and desperate Elizabeth Warren.
One of Warren’s best hits was this one about “fat broads and horse-faced lesbians”:
Liz Warren attacks Bloomberg for his past comments about women and minorities. pic.twitter.com/D7XMmRtEUq
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 20, 2020
A couple of Bloomberg’s great lines helped ease the pain of watching him dissolve into the background throughout most of the debate.
He suggested Warren and Bernie were communists [aren’t they?]:
Michael Bloomberg just NUKED Bernie Sanders:
“We’re not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that, other countries tried that. It’s called communism and it just didn’t work.”
*Bernie freaks out* #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/840fmgsXwO
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 20, 2020
One comment to Bernie made Bernie’s eyes bulge:
BLOOMBERG: “What a wonderful country we have! The most well-known socialist in the country is a millionaire with three houses.”
SANDERS: “Well I live in Washington.”
BLOOMBERG: “That’s the problem.”pic.twitter.com/bTWxnKVJFR
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 20, 2020
PLAN B
Unless the polls continue to rise for Bloomberg or one of the other candidates takes a lead, Bernie could end up with an unstoppable lead.
That takes us to Super Tuesday as the place of last resort for Democrats to take down Bernie. The first vote is a straight-up-or-down vote, but if Bernie doesn’t have over 50%, and it goes to a second or third round, Bernie’s toast. The Super Delegates kick in after the first round. Each Super Delegate has a lot of votes, enough to swing it towards a different candidate.
Every candidate but Bernie wants to follow the process set up by Democrats:
Extremely Important: Should the person with the most votes at the Democratic National Convention be the nominee?#DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/cBbN8WZDwu
— Mustafa Santiago Ali (@EJinAction) February 20, 2020
After watching that s show last night, the biggest winner was Trump. All you really need is for people to stay home. The choice for non-Trump fans will be do I vote for the guy that is a horrible person (but has the economy humming) or do I vote for screaming crazy grandpa from the north who is a nice guy but will bankrupt the country? If these people just stay home, it will be a Trump cakewalk.
I beg to differ. Bernie Sanders is not a nice guy. No hard core communist is a nice guy. Especially one who pushes communism’s proven disasters on the United States. Bernie is a typical socialist/communist; I have my 3 mansions and fat bank account and to heck with you. Your job is to support me.
Don’t count Bloomy out. Never met a Democrat that wasn’t for sale and usually cheap.Bernie can come to Milwaukee with the delegates sewed up and Bloomy will take it away from him. With Hillary on the ticket even the few who might not sell out will fear being Arkancided.
If The Super Delegates kick Bernie to the curb there’s going to be a massive amount of snowflake Bernie voters not even voting, they saw what the DNC did to him in 2016, they won’t put up with it if their Santa Claus (Bernie) is cheated again !!!!!!!!