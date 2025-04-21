Dems Plan Trips to See Abrego & Want Tax $$$ to Do It

At least two Democrats have traveled to El Salvador for a publicity stunt to speak with reported MS-13 gangster Abrego Garcia. Now, they will have to do it on their own dime.

Rep. James Comer said, “I will not approve a single dime of Oversight Committee taxpayer funds for use on the excursion Democrats have requested.”

Representatives Garcia and Frost, both Democrats, asked for the funds to travel to see Abrego, who is also a wife-beater and a suspected human trafficker. None of them has gone to see any of the victims of criminals who came across the border illegally.

He wrote, “It is absurd that you both displayed active hostility for over two years toward the Committee’s oversight of the Biden Border Crisis and the consequences of millions of illegal aliens entering the country, yet now, you are seeking travel at Committee expense to meet with foreign gang members. You may be pleased to know that a Democrat Senator, Chris Van Hollen, was photographed just yesterday in El Salvador enjoying margaritas garnished with cherry slices with the foreign gang member your letter references. If you also wish to meet with him, you can spend your own money. But I will not approve a single dime of taxpayer funds for use on the excursion you have requested.”

And this is my favorite part: Your request is denied.

These people need to be hit with the Logan Act.

If Democrats wish to travel to El Salvador and meet with a foreign illegal MS-13 gang member, they can spend their own money to do so. I will not approve a single dime of Oversight Committee taxpayer funds for use on the excursion Democrats have requested. pic.twitter.com/ldokDJBTve — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 18, 2025

