NYT: Hegseth Shared Houthi Strike Details with Wife, Brother

The New York Times reported today that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared operational information about Yemeni attacks on a second Signal Chat that included his wife, his lawyer, and his brother, Phil. His brother and lawyer work for the Department of Defense, but his wife does not.

Mr. Hegseth allegedly created this second Signal Chat, whereas the first one was a mistake tied to Mike Waltz’s phone. This call allegedly included about a dozen people from Hegseth’s personal and professional inner circle.

His former press secretary, John Ullyot, and three former senior officials, including top adviser Dan Caldwell, deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, who served as chief of staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

“It’s been a month of total chaos at the Pentagon. From leaks of sensitive operational plans to mass firings, the dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president — who deserves better from his senior leadership,” Ullyot said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Those men were let go for leaking.

CNN said the report did not confirm whether the individuals on the call had security clearance, and they did not disclose details of what was discussed, except to say that it pertained to strike plans against the Houthis.

In the case of Mr. Hegseth’s Signal group, a U.S. official declined to comment on whether Mr. Hegseth shared detailed targeting information but maintained that there was no national security breach.

Hegseth has been a target since his name was mentioned as a candidate. He can’t afford to make any mistakes if this report is accurate.

