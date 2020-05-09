Dems push $2,000 a month check for Americans who make under $130k or $120K or less

Democrats are rallying behind a plan to give some Americans monthly $2,000 relief checks during the coronavirus crisis, The Hill reports.

If Republicans don’t agree, they will be the bad guys in November, if they do do it, they will probably cause irreparable harm to the economy.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) endorsed the monthly relief checks. It will likely be part of the multi-trillion-dollar relief package we can expect to see shortly.

WE OWE PEOPLE THE BORROWED MONEY

“The government has told people we need to shelter in place to keep safe. So it’s the government’s obligation to provide for basic expenses while we’re telling people not to work. It’s really that simple,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a very far-left progressive leader who has authored legislation calling for more relief checks, told The Hill.

“We need $2,000 a month for families struggling to pay the bills,” he added.

Communista Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and communistic Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), have teamed up on the ABC Act that would give every American $2,000 a month for the duration of the crisis, and $1,000 a month for an entire year after the crisis ends.

After it ends!

Similar legislation offered by Khanna, who was co-chairman of communist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), would be based on means-testing. The Emergency Money for the People Act would give a $2,000 monthly payment to individuals making less than $130,000 a year, or $4,000 a month for couples making less than $260,000 annually.

This would be some enormous redistribution of wealth. It’s far more than a socialist would do. It’s communism.

Two more leftists, Reps. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) and Don Beyer (D-Va.), the top Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee, are calling on Pelosi to include their plan in the next coronavirus bill. It calls for an additional one-time $1,500 payment and possible $1,000 quarterly payments based on certain “triggers,” including high unemployment.

On Friday, Sens. Sanders, Ed Markey(D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate, rolled out a plan of their own, the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act. It would send monthly $2,000 checks to Americans who make less than $120,000 a year, up until three months after the pandemic ends. Married couples would receive $4,000, plus another $2,000 for each child.

“Bills come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from our government,” Harris tweeted.

Pelosi is also looking at the communist Universal Basic Income as a permanent staple of the new socialist/communist USA. UBI is communism, don’t even let it peak through the door.

Just say no and open the government.