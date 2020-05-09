Texts strongly suggest Obama kept tabs on Hillary email scandal

Barack Obama knew the details of the Flynn set up before even Sally Yates knew, and texts suggest he was also keeping tabs on the Clinton email scandal every step of the way.

Does anyone actually believe Obama didn’t have a hand on everything in his administration?

NBC reported, “A new report released by a prominent Republican senator suggests texts between an FBI lawyer and an agent who was once part of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team show that then-President Barack Obama was keeping tabs on the agency’s investigation into the Hillary Clinton email scandal.”

In the report, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., included 384 pages of texts between then-top counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and his lover agent Lisa Page, who worked as counsel to Andrew McCabe.

Johnson reveals the two lovers were “tasked with preparing talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey because Obama apparently wanted to be kept abreast of the case.”

“In a Sept. 2, 2016, text exchange, Page writes that she was preparing the talking points because ‘potus wants to know everything we’re doing.’”

“But it is not clear that the text message between the two refers to the FBI’s investigation of Clinton. Johnson’s report only says that the text ‘may relate’ to the FBI’s Clinton investigation since the Justice Department had redacted other text messages that related to other investigations. An earlier text in that sequence refers to the need to develop talking points for Comey in connection with a morning meeting ‘on the 7th.’”

The text in question was just before Obama’s trip to the summit in China where he planned to meet with Russian President Putin. That was the conversation where Obama told Putin to “cut it out” in relation to election interference.

“An Obama spokesperson declined to comment.”

Obama had motive to control the Hillary Clinton email scandal, the Flynn probe, and he had motive to direct the Russia-Trump hoax but will we ever find out the truth? Obama is protected by the media, the Democrats, and many employees of the politicized Executive agencies. He also believes he is above the law and he might be. He will never respond to this suggestion. Obama knows he never needs to offer a defense on anything since the media has his back.

If he directed these two on the email scandal or sent his subtle messages to maintain plausible deniability, it’s very likely he did that with all the cases. He wanted Flynn and Trump gone and Hillary protected.