Schumer-Pelosi scheme to steal the election

Democrats plan to use the virus crisis to steal the election. The best way to do that is by mail-in voting — no voter ID, rampant printing of ballots, and so much more. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are behind the scheme.

MAIL-IN VOTING

Schumer insisted On MSNBC’s ‘All In’ with Chris Hayes that vote by mail provisions “will be a very important part of the legislation (multi-trillion dollar plan) that we’re going to put forward, and we are going to fight like the devil for it.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “The last CARES Act…the big one, it had money for mail-in voting, but there’s no sort of federal requirement that states prepare themselves. It’s a very spotty system. Is that a must-have for Democrats? Is that something that is a kind of like a bright line for Democrats as a priority, to make sure we can have a safe and healthy election?”

Schumer didn’t hesitate in his response.

“It is really important. I don’t underestimate the desire of Republicans to use the COVID crisis to prevent people from voting, particularly poor people, people of color. They’ve done that all along. Here’s a good one, in Alabama, if you want to vote by absentee ballot, you have to have a notary public sign that you did it.”

“… It’s aimed at stopping people of color and poor people from voting. We feel extremely strongly that everyone should be able to vote, that the COVID crisis should not stand in the way of what is the hallmark, the wellspring of America, which is free, fair, and open elections, and that will be a very important part of the legislation that we’re going to put forward, and we are going to fight like the devil for it.”

That is the biggest lie, the greatest fraud perpetrated by Democrats. Everyone with an ounce of common sense knows we can’t keep spending and no one is trying to keep poor people from voting.

States and locales who overspent need to tighten their belts and make cuts. They won’t do that because they might lose votes.

These people want power and they will do whatever they can to get it.

Open the government and stop spending.

Mail-in voting is ripe for extensive fraud and it is how they will steal the election.

They know the truth.

Democrats push mail-in voting now but they know the truth:

FLASHBACK: Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz worried about “chaos” with mail-in ballots, signature fraud. Visit https://t.co/LgzimR6UWg to learn more.pic.twitter.com/5QlBAsGe62 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 8, 2020