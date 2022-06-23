Dems React to SCOTUS NY Gun Law Ruling with Customary Drama

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed New Yorkers a major victory for gun rights. The Court decided that “the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home”.

They found that the New York law requiring a “proper cause” to obtain a concealed carry license was unconstitutional.

Democrats are reacting with aplomb [just kidding].

Attorneys General from several blue, blue states are meeting to figure out how they can get around the Supreme Court decision. They have no respect for the rule of law and the 3rd branch of government.

New York’s Unelected Governor, Kathy Hochul, a despot, is going to respond by passing more stringent laws.

Hochul said that if the Court wanted to consider the original meaning of the Constitution, she was willing to go back to “muskets.”

KATHY HOCHUL: “I would like to point out to the Supreme Court justices, that the only weapons at that time were muskets. I’m prepared to go back to muskets.” pic.twitter.com/xGoYKGE6g0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2022

This New York rep reacts by saying the six justices are destroying our democracy [It’s a Republic, Jamaal]. Meanwhile, any of these criminals in New York who commit gun crimes get out of prison within hours.

This morning SCOTUS destroyed our Miranda rights and struck down a New York law requiring cause to conceal and carry a gun. Just 6 people are destroying our democracy. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 23, 2022

Krazy Keith wants to destroy the 3rd branch of government.

It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the “court” has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You’re a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?#IgnoreTheCourt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

Gillibrand on SCOTUS striking down NY gun law. Says it’s “not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous..this court has made it even easier for potentially dangerous people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 23, 2022

Just In: @POTUS Biden says he’s “deeply disappointed” by Supreme Court decision on NY concealed carry law pic.twitter.com/ZFhI06A01f — BNN 🇺🇸 Newsroom (@BNNUS) June 23, 2022

The dumbest women on earth react:

SCOTUS STRIKES DOWN NY CONCEALED GUN LAW: #TheView reacts to the Supreme Court ruling to allow New Yorkers to carry concealed firearms, striking down a century’s old state law that regulated them and required citizens to prove due cause to conceal and carry. pic.twitter.com/v3MFZxnAkI — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2022

People are dying, Marianne. Our cities’ rising crime rates obviously escaped your notice.

People will die because of this. And to be very clear, they’re not doing this to protect the 2nd Amendment. They’re doing it to protect the primacy of property rights. That’s why so many millions of $ were spent getting them onto the Court to begin with. https://t.co/RwnR50qG4e — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 23, 2022

In the days to come, my office will be taking action to address the potential harm that this ruling may cause, and we will continue to defend the constitutionality of our state’s laws, as we’ve always done. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 23, 2022

The Supreme Court following the Constitution must be corrupt?

I’m not sure how much more evidence we need (although we’ll be getting more soon) that this Supreme Court is thoroughly corrupt and more justices must be added in order to counter the insanity of the Alito/Thomas majority.#ExpandSCOTUS — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 23, 2022

BREAKING: America’s response to its recent mass shootings is to make it even easier for Americans to use guns. The 2nd Amendment is now being interpreted as a right to bear arms as part of an unregulated civilian militia. https://t.co/vvCOmGV2xZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2022

Reminder that for years Jennifer Rubin was the WaPo’s conservative columnist. https://t.co/tIFawCSb7W — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) June 23, 2022

