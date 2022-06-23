Dems React to SCOTUS NY Gun Law Ruling with Customary Drama

By
M Dowling
-
0
58

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed New Yorkers a major victory for gun rights. The Court decided that “the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home”.

They found that the New York law requiring a “proper cause” to obtain a concealed carry license was unconstitutional.

Democrats are reacting with aplomb [just kidding].

Sarah Bernhardt had nothing on the modern Democrat party.

Attorneys General from several blue, blue states are meeting to figure out how they can get around the Supreme Court decision. They have no respect for the rule of law and the 3rd branch of government.

New York’s Unelected Governor, Kathy Hochul, a despot, is going to respond by passing more stringent laws.

Hochul said that if the Court wanted to consider the original meaning of the Constitution, she was willing to go back to “muskets.”

This New York rep reacts by saying the six justices are destroying our democracy [It’s a Republic, Jamaal]. Meanwhile, any of these criminals in New York who commit gun crimes get out of prison within hours.

Krazy Keith wants to destroy the 3rd branch of government.

The dumbest women on earth react:

People are dying, Marianne. Our cities’ rising crime rates obviously escaped your notice.

The Supreme Court following the Constitution must be corrupt?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments