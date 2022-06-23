Joe Biden’s Notes

It is very hard to listen to Biden say that six brilliant Justices didn’t “reason accurately” on the New York concealed carry law when he can’t even get an intelligible sentence out. Worse yet, his staff gave him notes fit for someone on assisted living, not the Oval Office.

First of all, about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the New York law, he said:

“But most say ‘may.’ I mean, ‘may’ and I got it reversed, may and ‘shall,” Biden said. “And so there are the gun laws in 40 states are still in place based on the decision. Not good enough, but it’s I think it’s a bad decision. I think it’s not reasoned accurately, but I’m disappointed.”

Oh, brother.

Reporters took photos of his notes, and they are the real story. It is what you would give a person of very limited cognitive functioning or a young child. Check the notes out after the clip. They are something.

Watch:

The great man of reason – who unabashedly criticizes the mental doings of six brilliant justices – needed these notes to function:

You enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants

YOU take YOUR seat [It’s good they put ‘you’ and ‘your’ in caps. Otherwise, how would he know who they mean?]

Press enters

YOU give brief comments [‘You’ as opposed to some other president]

Press departs (?)

YOU ask Liz Schuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question (note: Liz is joining virtually)

YOU thank participants

YOU depart

It’s an absolute disgrace that Democrats put this man on the ballot.

The Notes:

ON @JoeBiden‘s Note Card-there are BASIC INSTRUCTIONS on what Joe is supposed to do. 1. Walk in room. 2. Sit Down. 3. Speak 4. Ask question.

Is he in NURSERY SCHOOL? pic.twitter.com/8eLJqQL1Bi — G Raymond Kelly (@gregkellyusa) June 23, 2022

So today in “everything is fine and normal,” @JoeBiden apparently needs instructions to tell him: “YOU take YOUR seat” 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/BzlmeOhc6N — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 23, 2022

