Dems refusal to pass “common sense” abortion laws led to end of Roe v Wade

Every time there’s a shooting somewhere the Democrats call for “common sense” gun laws. Those cries became louder after the Ugalde School shooting. But there are literally thousands of gun laws on the books across the country. New gun laws won’t stop gun crimes because criminals don’t follow gun laws anyway.



To be sure, gun deaths are tragic, especially when children are involved. However, adding more laws won’t solve the problem. That fact was borne out when a 5-month girl was shot in the head and killed in Chicago just hours before Biden signed the new gun control law. No “common sense” gun law would have protected her.



An estimated 62 million abortions have been performed since the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision, according to a Fox News report. That’s about 1.3 million abortions per year. Put another way, it’s over 108,000 abortions per month, or 3,600 per day.



Can you imagine if there were 3,600 murders in the U.S. every day? Well, there are.



BLACK WOMEN HAD THE MOST ABORTIONS



To make matters worse, black women accounted for a disproportionate number of these abortions. Black Lives Matter decries the occasional death of blacks by police officers, however, they remain absolutely silent about the murder of countless unborn black babies.



Although black women make up only 13 percent of the female population (American Progress fact sheet) they account for 36 percent of all abortions in the United States. So, do black lives really matter to Democrats?

“A WOMAN’S RIGHT TO CHOOSE” ONLY APPLIED TO ABORTION



Abortion is framed as “a woman’s right to choose.” Yet Democrats don’t really want women to choose. They don’t want women, for example, to choose where their children attend school.



Yet, Democrats would never allow any restrictions on abortions, not even “common sense” abortion laws. Partial-birth abortion, the inhumane and barbaric procedure of killing a baby when it’s half-way out its mother’s body, was off limits.



Democrats steadfastly refused to allow any restrictions on constitutionally unfounded abortions. All the while, they steadily chipped away at the Second Amendment of the Constitution with meaningless feel-good legislation.



Add to that the Catholic president and Catholic Speaker of the House who spout pro-abortion rhetoric in spite of the anti-abortion teachings of their Catholic faith.



“COMMON SENSE” LAWS?



This unwillingness by Democrats to protect innocent unborn babies created a chasm in American politics and ethics. Had Democrats allowed “common sense” abortion laws in the same way they demanded “common sense” gun laws, the Supreme Court would not have overturned Roe v Wade.



Democrats have only themselves to blame. Their blind, uncompromising, adamant refusal to reach bipartisan legislation on “common sense” abortion laws left the Supreme Court with no other choice but to overturn an a 1973 ruling that had no constitutional basis.







