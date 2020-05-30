Dems say white supremacists destroyed Atlanta, see for yourself in photos, video

For hours, rioters, not protesters as the media portrays them, seriously damaged retail stores that were already suffering from COVID-19. Some businesses boarded up their windows since the violent far-left rioters smashed windows and ripped off doors.

Looters went wild, stealing everything they could get their hands on.

There was a cyclone of destruction from downtown Atlanta to Buckhead. Antifa and Black Lives Matter radicals destroyed police cars unimpeded.

Looters broke into jewelry stores, grocery stores, coffee shops, and even a mattress store.

Police and fire property was not overlooked. Protesters caused extensive damage to city vehicles as windows were shattered and patrol cars burned, according to CBS46.

Buildings in the area of Centennial Park Drive and Marietta Street looked like a war zone for at least nine hours. SWAT teams lined the streets armed with shields, masks and tear gas as protesters threw bricks, bottles of water, knives and shot BB guns at them. At least four Atlanta police officers are recovering from being injured trying to protect Atlanta.

The number of arrested from the Friday night melée is still being tallied.

THE WHITE SUPREMACISTS

In case you haven’t heard, the left is trying to convince people the right-wing extremists are causing all this damage during the riots. You can read about it here.

THE WHITE SUPREMACISTS IN PHOTOS

These are the people the Democrats and their media are now calling ‘white supremacists.’ Do they look like white supremacists to you? The white people causing damage are Antifa.

Do these reporters and government officials actually think they can fool people with this new lie?

THE WHITE SUPREMACISTS IN VIDEO

Don’t mind the Black Block Antifa and Black Lives Matter in the videos. They are actually white supremacists according to our media and Democrat politicians. How insane.

