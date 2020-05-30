Dems say white supremacists destroyed Atlanta, see for yourself in photos, video

For hours, rioters, not protesters as the media portrays them, seriously damaged retail stores that were already suffering from COVID-19. Some businesses boarded up their windows since the violent far-left rioters smashed windows and ripped off doors.

Looters went wild, stealing everything they could get their hands on.

There was a cyclone of destruction from downtown Atlanta to Buckhead. Antifa and Black Lives Matter radicals destroyed police cars unimpeded.

Looters broke into jewelry stores, grocery stores, coffee shops, and even a mattress store.

Police and fire property was not overlooked. Protesters caused extensive damage to city vehicles as windows were shattered and patrol cars burned, according to CBS46.

Buildings in the area of Centennial Park Drive and Marietta Street looked like a war zone for at least nine hours. SWAT teams lined the streets armed with shields, masks and tear gas as protesters threw bricks, bottles of water, knives and shot BB guns at them. At least four Atlanta police officers are recovering from being injured trying to protect Atlanta.

The number of arrested from the Friday night melée is still being tallied.

THE WHITE SUPREMACISTS

In case you haven’t heard, the left is trying to convince people the right-wing extremists are causing all this damage during the riots. You can read about it here.

Wild. The riots are

~ o b v i o u s l y n o t ~

widespread false flag missions by white nationalists. If righteous protests are being perverted by instigators, that outside agitation is undoubtedly primarily driven by Antifa types. Yet some are really going with this: https://t.co/tKbSri4IxA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 30, 2020

THE WHITE SUPREMACISTS IN PHOTOS

These are the people the Democrats and their media are now calling ‘white supremacists.’ Do they look like white supremacists to you? The white people causing damage are Antifa.

Do these reporters and government officials actually think they can fool people with this new lie?

THE WHITE SUPREMACISTS IN VIDEO

Don’t mind the Black Block Antifa and Black Lives Matter in the videos. They are actually white supremacists according to our media and Democrat politicians. How insane.

Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

#ULTIMAHORA COLECTIVOS DE @NicolasMaduro Toman las Calles

PROTESTANDO CONTRA EL TIRANO!! Upssss, No es #Venezuela EL TIRANO ES TRUMP Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/zLr4sCGbwl — ONCA TvR Irreverente (@OncaTvR) May 30, 2020

[ATLANTA] now is this worth shooting in masses??? arrest the cops . charge the cops . all of them . [#BLACK_LIVES_MATTER]pic.twitter.com/vSy8e6hm8t — . ‘ (@ughdora) May 30, 2020

The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been destroyed. The sport of football represents bringing people of all backgrounds together for a common goal. Last night, rioters obliterated the hall of fame. This is simply horrible. pic.twitter.com/05xMK0UkyF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

BREAKING: Cops being attacked in lobby of CNN HQ in Atlanta; CNN newsroom employees are locked down floors above riotpic.twitter.com/7nijxhWiSV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

As CNN HQ in Atlanta is ransacked, CNN host Anderson Cooper gives airtime to Cornel West’s inflammatory rhetoric. West also condemns Obama. https://t.co/C8qdv8YsJD — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 30, 2020