Dems show of force with 25,000 troops in DC for VIRTUAL Inauguration

The Defense Department authorized up to 25,000 service members to support the “federal law enforcement mission and security preparations” in the inauguration, as led by the Secret Service, according to an Army statement. This is for a VIRTUAL Inauguration.

Pelosi begged for more troops, and got them, more than in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. You will never see them on the border since Democrats banned protecting our borders.

There is a reason for this. It’s likely to portray Magas as dangerous insurrectionists and to show the military might they can and will use against 74 million Americans if they deem it necessary.

Democrats want to pretend 74 million Trump voters are dangerous, but it’s also a show of force. Democrats are in power and they will use the military to put down any rebellion. They have plans with HR1 and other bills to stay in power permanently.

The 25,000 troops would be more useful in Chicago.

THEY AREN’T THERE TO PROTECT – IT’S FOR SHOW

“Our National Guard soldiers and airmen are set around the city to protect our nation’s Capital,” National Guard Bureau Chief Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said in the statement.

Every state and territory, as well as D.C. itself, will have Guardsmen deployed to the Beltway to support the Wednesday event following last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol, which forced a joint session of Congress to temporarily delay certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory.

It’s overkill, but with a purpose, a message to dissenters, and it’s pablum for the haters who want to blame 74 million people for the rioters in the Capitol.

As we told you, these Democrats are now communists and they will put down anyone who disobeys.

You may not realize it yet, but the communist Dems plan to seize full control of the nation, and they will use martial law if necessary. Suddenly, they love the military and the police.

We have armored tanks, and walls and fences too!

Just In: The number of US National Guard troops authorized to serve in WashingtonDC during Biden's inauguration rises to 25,000.









