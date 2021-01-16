Men of the Left warn against the expanded definition of who’s a ‘terrorist’

M. Dowling
Glenn Greenwald, a man of the Left, says the three media entities most devoted to online censorship are CNN’s media reporters, NBC’s “disinformation team,” and NYT’s tech reporters. The latter are now laying the groundwork for making encrypted apps Signal & Telegram the next targets.

This type of government censorship of the Internet happened before — in the Clinton and Bush administration.

FB and Twitter united to censor the NY Post pre-election reporting on the Bidens. The report was accurate and this a shocking breach of journalistic ethics and truth in reporting. They removed POTUS from the internet and destroyed Parler with the help of Apple and Google. It is a huge escalation.

In the two clips below, you can hear two men of the Left discuss their concerns about how the definition of ‘terrorist’ is being expanded to include almost any American who resists. They believe that’s what the DC officials did as an excuse to go into foreign nations and drone people.

They call it the new war on terror!

THREE MAJOR EVENTS

You may not agree with everything they say, but they make some great points:

DEFINITELY CONSIDER LISTENING TO THIS SHORT CLIP

ALL INDEPENDENT MEDIA WILL BE GONE

