Men of the Left warn against the expanded definition of who’s a ‘terrorist’

Glenn Greenwald, a man of the Left, says the three media entities most devoted to online censorship are CNN’s media reporters, NBC’s “disinformation team,” and NYT’s tech reporters. The latter are now laying the groundwork for making encrypted apps Signal & Telegram the next targets.

This type of government censorship of the Internet happened before — in the Clinton and Bush administration.

FB and Twitter united to censor the NY Post pre-election reporting on the Bidens. The report was accurate and this a shocking breach of journalistic ethics and truth in reporting. They removed POTUS from the internet and destroyed Parler with the help of Apple and Google. It is a huge escalation.

In the two clips below, you can hear two men of the Left discuss their concerns about how the definition of ‘terrorist’ is being expanded to include almost any American who resists. They believe that’s what the DC officials did as an excuse to go into foreign nations and drone people.

They call it the new war on terror!

The 3 journalistic units most devoted to demanding online censorship are CNN’s media reporters, NBC’s “disinformation team,” and NYT’s tech reporters. Here’s the latter laying the groundwork for making encrypted apps Signal & Telegram the next targets:https://t.co/aUnmWTTjf9 pic.twitter.com/32i2Zp1HRV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2021

When the internet and encryption proliferated in the 1990s, the Clinton Admin seized on the Oklahoma City bombing to demand back-door access to all encryption. Bush & Obama used 9/11 to radically expand internet surveillance. Now it’s CNN/NBC/NYT journalists who take the lead. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2021

THREE MAJOR EVENTS

Three events in the last 3 months have been major attacks on a free internet: FB & Twitter uniting to censor NY Post pre-election reporting on the Bidens (a shocking breach); the removal of POTUS from the internet; the monopolistic destruction of Parler. A huge escalation. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2021

You may not agree with everything they say, but they make some great points:

The newest episode of BEN AND GLENN’S AFTER HOURS, my podcast with @ben_awareness, is now up. It covers all this: the Capitol riot, the orgy of censorship in response, demands for a new War on Terror and new “domestic terror” laws (for subscribers only):https://t.co/M91LdCYiNG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2021

DEFINITELY CONSIDER LISTENING TO THIS SHORT CLIP

Here’s an excerpt from our latest AFTER HOURS episode, where my podcast partner, former Sanders campaign organizer @ben_awareness, warns of the dangers of the liberal attempt to expand the term “terrorism” and introduce new anti-Terror laws domestically:https://t.co/M91LdCYiNG pic.twitter.com/x795Ycd6DL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2021

ALL INDEPENDENT MEDIA WILL BE GONE

Every venue for communication and information dissemination that is independent – meaning outside ruling class & corporate media control – will be targeted for censorship. Early today, NYT targeted Telegram and Signal. Now this: AP warns about podcasts.https://t.co/WJTMUaFCSG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 16, 2021

“Major social platforms have been cracking down on the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories…and expanded their efforts in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But Apple and Google have left open a major loophole for this material: Podcasts.”https://t.co/qy7aARh7qK — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 16, 2021

