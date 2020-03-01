Dems smear Trump over Covid-19, believe it will take him down, it was different for Obama

The President has been the victim of ongoing lies this past week over coronavirus as the Democrats politicized the disease. While it is serious, it is not the big one. Barack Obama had a similar situation with some real mistakes, but criticisms were quickly dropped.

BACKGROUND OF THE CORONAVIRUS HOAX SMEAR

The media smeared the President with lies all week long, politicizing the coronavirus. They brazenly lied, claiming that the President called the coronavirus a ‘Democratic hoax.” He did not.

What he said was the POLITICIZATION of coronavirus was a Democratic hoax. The President has treated the coronavirus seriously from day one.

What the President said during a rally was:

“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know about that. Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs…They can’t even count their votes in Iowa…one of my people came up to me and said, Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. They couldn’t do it. That didn’t work out too well. They tried the impeachment hoax that was on a perfect conversation…They’ve been doing it over and over. They tried anything…they’ve been doing it since…and this is their new hoax.”

He clearly meant the politicization of the coronavirus was the hoax.

Watch for yourself:

It’s notable that you didn’t include a video of Trump saying this. Because that isn’t what he said pic.twitter.com/ZlolS0S7Aa — Steph (@steph93065) February 29, 2020

CHRIS HAHN CONTINUES TO SMEAR THE PRESIDENT

Chuck Schumer’s former staffer Chris Hahn, who has his own podcast, ‘The Aggressive Progressive’, went on to Judge Judy’s show last night claiming the President “absolutely” called the “coronavirus a hoax.”

That is a lie, and he knows it.

As Hahn made his remarks, he continually pretended he doesn’t blame the President for anything. Yet, the shifty operative told the Judge that “after the week he’s [Trump] had,” he doesn’t think the President will win in November.

The only problem the President had this week was the media attacking him and lying. The President did nothing wrong when it comes to coronavirus.

Watch:

OBAMA FAILED ON EBOLA

Barack Obama as a U.S. senator in 2005 vehemently complained that President George W. Bush was not doing enough to fight a potential epidemic of Avian Flu.

“This nation must NOT be caught off guard when faced with a pandemic,” he said at the time. “The question is will we be ready…”

He called on his fellow senators to “push this administration to take action needed to prevent a catastrophe the likes of which we have not seen during our lifetimes.”

Yet, in a major address regarding the Ebola outbreak Obama gave at the CDC in Atlanta on Sept. 16, he downplayed the risk of Ebola coming to U.S. shores.

“First and foremost, I want the American people to know that our experts, here at the CDC and across our government, agree that the chances of an Ebola outbreak here in the United States are extremely low. We’ve been taking the necessary precautions, including working with countries in West Africa to increase screening at airports so that someone with the virus doesn’t get on a plane for the United States.”

The Obama response to the outbreak was reportedly disorganized and timid, then it was revealed a second nurse had contracted the disease while treating a Liberian man at a Dallas-area hospital.

More alarmingly, the diagnosis was made just hours after the nurse, 29-year-old Amber Vinson had flown from Cleveland to Dallas on a commercial airliner, despite reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that she had a fever.

Hours before, Obama said:

“In the unlikely event that someone with Ebola does reach our shores, we’ve taken new measures so that we’re prepared here at home. We’re working to help flight crews identify people who are sick, and more labs across our country now have the capacity to quickly test for the virus. We’re working with hospitals to make sure that they are prepared, and to ensure that our doctors, our nurses and our medical staff are trained, are ready, and are able to deal with a possible case safely.”

There was widespread public dissatisfaction with Obama and resilient questions about the president’s competency, especially after she was allowed to fly.

And concessions from the White House and CDC that there were multiple “shortcomings” in the administration’s response are only likely to deepen those fears.

That was good enough for the media at the time. This President did nothing wrong and they are trying to take him down over it.