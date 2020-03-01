President Trump did not muzzle Dr. Fauci but the smear continues

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The media and social media continue to spread the malicious lie that Dr. Anthony Fauci was muzzled and not allowed to tell the truth about the coronavirus.

THE DR. FAUCI SMEAR

What happened originally is Dr. Fauci was scheduled on a couple of shows, but when Vice President Michael Pence was appointed to provide oversight and organization, he canceled — temporarily. Dr. Fauci said he wanted to regroup and “figure out how they were going to be communicating.”

Dr. Fauci was clear and said he was “never muzzled. That was a real misrepresentation of what happened.”

A reporter asked the President about it when he gave a press conference with his task force. The President called the reporter’s question dishonest. He was likely referring to the accusatory manner in which she asked the question.

Watch:

The media lied about Trump muzzling Dr. Fauci to millions. They don’t care if it is exposed since it’s about getting the lie out to the public. Most of the millions who heard it will never hear the truth or they will distrust it if they do. That is what the media counts on. So the lie is still the truth to those people. Media carried out the smear as intended.

THE LIE CONTINUES

The powerful Twitterati continue the lie with the help of smear merchants like Dean Obeidallah.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply