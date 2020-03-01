President Trump did not muzzle Dr. Fauci but the smear continues

The media and social media continue to spread the malicious lie that Dr. Anthony Fauci was muzzled and not allowed to tell the truth about the coronavirus.

THE DR. FAUCI SMEAR

What happened originally is Dr. Fauci was scheduled on a couple of shows, but when Vice President Michael Pence was appointed to provide oversight and organization, he canceled — temporarily. Dr. Fauci said he wanted to regroup and “figure out how they were going to be communicating.”

Dr. Fauci was clear and said he was “never muzzled. That was a real misrepresentation of what happened.”

A reporter asked the President about it when he gave a press conference with his task force. The President called the reporter’s question dishonest. He was likely referring to the accusatory manner in which she asked the question.

Watch:

Watch fake news breakdown in real-time. Media pushed a lie to millions that Dr. Fauci had been muzzled from speaking to the public. It was totally made up by anonymous sources. “I’ve never been muzzled and I’ve been doing this since Reagan”

– Doctor Fauci pic.twitter.com/H0z6b6rmkE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 29, 2020

The media lied about Trump muzzling Dr. Fauci to millions. They don’t care if it is exposed since it’s about getting the lie out to the public. Most of the millions who heard it will never hear the truth or they will distrust it if they do. That is what the media counts on. So the lie is still the truth to those people. Media carried out the smear as intended.

THE LIE CONTINUES

The powerful Twitterati continue the lie with the help of smear merchants like Dean Obeidallah.

OF course he was muzzled by 45 goons DR FAUCI’s face told all when he explained when asked WOW he was uncomfortable DR FAUCI will be pressured by 45 goons to lie, you know that will happen

IF DR FAUCI succombs and LIES just 1 time HIS reputation in scientific world is damaged https://t.co/PCXhoDCUmh — Debra Cornett 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@debrascornett1) February 29, 2020

THE CDC CHIEF VIRUS EXPERT DR FAUCI IS IN DANGER OF DAMAGING HIS PROFESSIONAL CREDIBILITY BY ASSOCIATING W TRUMP & GANG DR FAUCI LIES just 1 time & his career is toast If I was DR FAUCI I would have resigned — Debra Cornett 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@debrascornett1) February 29, 2020

I do not know how DR FAUCI will walk the fine line between science/facts/truth & trump&gang lies, obfuscation, gaslighting without putting HIS prof reputation at risk https://t.co/TtI9nbSA8S — Debra Cornett 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@debrascornett1) February 29, 2020