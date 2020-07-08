Dems sponsor ‘Breathe Act’ to eliminate prisons, police, provide reparations

Two members of the Democrat Squad, Reps Pressley, and Tlaib sponsored a new bill called the ‘Breathe Act’ that will undoubtedly encourage the rioters/protesters. This is driven by Black Lives Matter, which, for all intents and purposes, is acting as a political party.

DEFUND PRISONS, POLICE, DISMANTLE ICE AND CBP, AND SO MUCH MORE

The act will defund prisons and police departments, dismantle ICE and CBP, grant all ex-convicts voting rights, provide reparations for victims of police violence, and reparations for descendants of slaves.

They want to eliminate surveillance and gang databases.

It bans technology such as ankle monitors and drones currently used for monitoring by law enforcement.

Rashida Tlaib said she was calling for a new vision of safety in defense of black lives.

“We can start to envision through this bill a new version for public safety — a new vision for public safety, one that protects and affirms black lives,” Tlaib said via Zoom call from Michigan, according to the New York Post.

The money they save would go to social welfare, health care, education, and environmental programs [the communist agenda items and indoctrination?].

It would abolish life sentences, erase mandatory minimum sentencing laws, and set up a “time-bound plan” for shutting down all federal prisons and immigration detention centers, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

REPARATIONS

One part of the legislation includes Sheila Jackson Lee’s reparations committee. Her program is named for the fake victim Michael Brown. It sets up “commissions that design reparations for mass criminalization — including the War on Drugs, the criminalization of prostitution, and police violence; border violence; and the systemic violation of the U.S. Government’s treaty obligations to Tribal nations.”

The bill also aims to dramatically reduce spending the U.S. Department of Defense and eliminate the Department of Defense 1033 program that funnels excess military equipment to local law enforcement agencies, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

NO EQUIPMENT

It would further establish the Neighborhood Demilitarization Program to collect and destroy all military-grade equipment, armored vehicles, and weapons that have been distributed to local, state, and federal police.

It is filled with poison pills and it’s very nice of them to show the American public how extreme and literally insane they are. They plan to destroy the country.

This comes as violence grows and terrorist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter are running wild.

This isn’t about black lives. It’s about a far-left [communist] agenda.