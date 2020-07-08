Birdwatcher won’t cooperate in DA’s prosecution of Central Park Amy

White Amy Cooper, 41, called 911 over an incident with Black birdwatcher Christian Cooper, 57, in New York City’s Central Park. She greatly overreacted when he told her she couldn’t walk her dog in that area, and called 911. It caused a furor because the cancel culture decided Amy Cooper had to be destroyed.

Ms. Cooper did later apologize.

The mob said she falsely accused the birdwatcher of threatening her and her dog because she is racist. They got her fired from her position as VP of Franklin Templeton, and her reputation was ruined on social media. She also had her dog taken from her by the facility where she acquired him.

This is the clip that stirred the mob who also called her an animal abuser:

As if that isn’t enough, the DA in New York, who won’t prosecute criminals, is pursuing charges against her since he decided “greater principles are at stake.”

THEY’LL PROSECUTE HER WITHOUT THE ‘VICTIM’

The birdwatcher, Christian Cooper, told the New York Times on Tuesday that Amy Cooper, 41, has suffered enough since the May encounter that destroyed her career and reputation.

Amy Cooper was charged on Monday with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Mr. Cooper, 57, told the paper, referring to the criminal charge. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others?”

The avid birdwatcher and decent human being added, “Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

“So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me,” he said, adding that greater principles are at stake.

She is set to be arraigned in October and could face up to a year in prison for her 911 call.