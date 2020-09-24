Dems stop pushing mail-in voting — switch to voting in person

Democrats seem to have changed their minds about encouraging people to mail in their ballots. They are now encouraging people to vote in person. This comes after a number of blue states sent out universal ballots. What they mean by universal is they send them to everyone.

It’s unclear why they appear to be changing their minds but the mail-in voting is falling out of favor.

OOPS, DEMS CLAIM THEY DIDN’T SAY VOTE BY MAIL AFTER ALL

In Colorado, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is in a tight race against Senator Cory Gardner, told Axios that he’s encouraging voters to physically take their mail-in ballots to a dropbox and to do so “early, really early.”

He might as well have said, before the debate when Joe will make a fool of himself.

Another Democratic candidate, Paulette Jordan, who is running for the Senate in Idaho, told Axios that she’s encouraging voters to take their filled out mail ballots in person to the county courthouse.

Black PAC has moved from exclusively educating voters on voting by mail to informing about all available options: in-person, absentee, early voting, and voting on Election Day.

The Collective PAC is changing its guidance as well. “We’re shifting away from making plans to vote by mail to voting early in person,” Quentin James, the group’s founder, told Axios.

Barack and Michelle Obama have been encouraging Democrats not just to vote by mail, but to vote early any way they can, including in person.

Biden campaign officials say they’ve always encouraged people to vote however they are most comfortable, and that they’ve never exclusively stressed one method over another.

That’s not true.

“For us, it’s always been about how we can get people to vote early no matter what, and that’s our number one priority,” said Jenn Ridder, national state director for the Biden campaign.

“Folks who like to vote in person can still do that early too, by filling out your ballot and physically bringing it to the polling location.”

Maybe they’re hoping the people will vote twice. Most Republicans say they will vote in person and Democrats primarily say they will vote by mail. Perhaps that is what bothers them. There is always the possibility that they realize their voters might not fill out forms correctly or include the inner envelope or sign it.

THEIR VOTERS CAN’T FILL OUT FORMS?

Axios probably has the answer and it’s about their voters.

A fresh Pennsylvania state Supreme Court ruling that requires ballots without the inner security envelope be discarded could affect tens of thousands of votes in that swing state.

In Florida, voters are twice as likely to have their absentee ballot rejected if they’ve never voted that way before, University of Florida political science professor Dan Smith told Axios.

In North Carolina, “Black voters’ ballots are being rejected at more than four times the rate of white voters,” per FiveThirtyEight. Overall, data shows new, younger, black, and Hispanic voters are more likely to have their ballots rejected.

More than 550k mail-in ballots were rejected during the presidential primaries this year, per an NPR analysis.

An election in Paterson, New Jersey, was thrown out due to mail-in voting and suspected fraud. There was also a 20% voter disenfranchisement rate in the party’s own primary in Queens, New York.

In Georgia, the secretary of state is also investigating 1,000 ballots alleging that people voted twice.

An analysis of mail-in voting between 2012 and 2018 found that a one-in-five rejection rate is pretty consistent.

Apparently COVID is not that bad after all.