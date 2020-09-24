Explosive new bombshell evidence in the Flynn case

The Federalist just posted a bombshell article with new information turned over to General Flynn’s defense counsel.

It seems the FBI personnel who conducted the Flynn probe were very concerned about what they were doing, so much so that they purchased professional liability insurance two weeks before President Trump’s inauguration. They wanted financial protection because they knew what they were doing was WRONG.

THE PERSECUTION OF GENERAL FLYNN

Text messages show that one agent purchased insurance on January 10, 2017, the same day CNN reported on the briefing of soon-to-be President Trump by the four principals of the Intelligence Community — John Brennan, James Clapper, Adm. Mike Rogers, and James Comey. That was followed by an individual briefing of Trump by James Comey about the Steele Dossier.

The text messages between agents show agents and analysts involved in Crossfire Hurricane as well as people at ‘The Agency’ all bought similar insurance protection.

Agents texted their fear as to how the new attorney general will view actions taken against Trump during the probe.

Shortly after then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed, Democrats and media demanded he recuse himself from the probes against Trump.

“[T]he new AG might have some questions….then yada yada yada…we all get screwed,” one agent wrote.

“I’m tellying [sic] man, if this thing ever gets FOIA’d, there are going to be some tough questions asked,” one agent wrote. “[A]nd a great deal of those will be related to Brian having a scope way outside the boundaries of logic[.]”

“[REDACTED] is one of the worst offenders of the rabbit holes and conspiracy theories,” an agent texted. “This guy traveled with that guy, who put down 3rd guy as his visa sponsor. 3rd guy lives near a navy base, therefore…[.]”

The article includes other text message exchanges from unnamed agents.

I have a question. Do insurance companies have to pay out when the purchasers know they are going to break the law?

SULLIVAN IS PERSECUTING GENERAL FLYNN

Meanwhile, the corrupt partisan Judge Sullivan won’t follow the DOJ’s recommendation to drop the case against General Flynn. A full court, which included Merrick Garland, allowed Judge Sullivan to proceed with his witch trial.

Flynn’s attorney Sydney Powell told Lou Dobbs on Thursday that she will bring this case to the Supreme Court.

“Well, Judge Sullivan is going to have to dismiss this case with prejudice. If he doesn’t the Supreme Court will because it is an absolutely appalling travesty of justice. And the court has only exacerbated it by its baseless and unprecedented ruling,” she said.

WATCH:

Tackling the Corrupt Judiciary: @SidneyPowell1 says if Judge Sullivan does not dismiss the case against Gen. Flynn, she will take it immediately to the Supreme Court. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/mFrT2PupeC — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 24, 2020