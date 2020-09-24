Gun Sales Soaring in Major Swing States

There’s no argument, in a year marked by a pandemic and riots, that gun sales are dramatically up from 2019.

Even without the Second Amendment being at the forefront of this campaign cycle, FBI data shows the bureau processed 93% more background checks nationwide from March through July this year as compared with the same period the previous year.

President Trump and Democrat opponent Joe Biden point to significantly different policies when discussing gun rights.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to “always uphold the right to self-defense, always uphold the Second Amendment.” Meanwhile, both Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris have vowed to introduce restrictions surrounding firearms ownership, ranging from mandated “smart guns” and a buyback initiative, to restricting the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one, and prohibiting the manufacture and sale of so called “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines.

Tracking FBI stats from the 2 months before the lockdown in March, through August, there was an 80% jump in “swing state” gun sales.

Here are the specifics

Arizona +84.5%

2020: 452,659

2019: 245,249

Florida 59.4%

2020: 1,231,540

2019: 772,447

Michigan +114%

2020: 657,659

2019: 306,508

Pennsylvania +27.7%

2020: 896,272

2019: 702,220

Wisconsin + 66.6%

2020: 457,249

2019: 274,519

New Hampshire +78.9%

2020: 114,671

2019: 64,092

North Carolina +114.5%

2020: 569,038

2019: 265,336

Maybe these kinds of numbers will mean nothing on November 3rd. But with all of these states having a margin of victory of less than 1%, Biden and the Democrats might want to take notice. Not that their gun policies would likely soothe those who’ve now spent hard-earned money to make what appears to be a very strong statement.