Dems Threaten an Actual Coup d’Etat

KJP threatened that the Biden administration may not transfer power to President-elect Donald Trump if there is a government shutdown.

“If there is a shutdown… transition activities will be restricted,” she threatened. “We’re doing everything to ensure a smooth transition, but the choice to allow a transition to move forward is in the hands of Republicans in Congress. We can continue to have this smooth transition of power if they stop threatening a shutdown,” she added.

Just as Rush warned years ago.

Reporters demanded to know why Joe Biden had been silent since he was officially still the president. Only technically. They also openly admit that Biden has faded into the background and President-elect Donald Trump is now leading.

Jean-Pierre repeatedly and defiantly blamed the funding chaos on Republicans, Trump, and Elon Musk. As she spewed multiple lies during the press briefing, Biden’s press secretary stressed at one point that “we can’t twist the facts.”

Yeah, Republicans won’t approve a tyrannical bill, so Republicans are responsible.

Karine Jean-Pierre threatens Trump’s Transition: “If there is a shutdown… transition activities will be restricted”pic.twitter.com/6ghgHSmeZY — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) December 20, 2024

