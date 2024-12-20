Desperate Democrats Accuse Elon of Supporting German Nazis

Elon tweeted that the AfD party is the only chance to save Germany. It is, and it is not a Nazi party. Chris Murphy claimed Elon Musk supports Nazis. Murphy has been shooting out the lies all day. He’s very wound up.

Germany just had a horrific attack in their Market Square, where people buy their Christmas gifts and decorations. At least one radical Islamist drove his car into crowds of people. One report said 80 people were injured, and some died. If you look at the video below, that number will sound feasible.

You don’t bring massive amounts of radicals into a country and expect some won’t behave like criminal radicals.

What a huge liar. The AfD policies are identical to those of the US Democratic Party when Obama took office! I don’t think there is a single difference. https://t.co/b6daIRijPH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

The Germans Say Elon’s a Fascist

It’s not the nutso people they import who are fascists, destroying German Christianity, the home of Christmas culture; it’s Elon Musk! Who knew?

Eugyppius translates the German articles on his substack, and it’s shocking what has happened to the country over their insane woke ideology.

They seem to think Angela Merkel is a saint no one can measure up to. She made enormous errors.

The Germans, educated, intelligent, and wrapped up in woke ideology, somehow think Elon Musk, who wants freedom above all, is a fascist. It’s German crazy talk.

Musk dared say, “Only the AfD can save Germany,” and now German leadership would like to see him drawn and quartered. They were angry when he spoke about Germany’s elections.

Chancellor Scholz’s government collapsed, and they must have elections. Everyone in the world who wants to talk about it can talk about it. That’s free speech, kids.

The AfD party is the only one that has a sane agenda.

The German leadership is wild with anger at Elon.

Der Spiegel agrees that this is “Not the first time that this super-rich man has interfered in German politics.” Musk “repeatedly takes potshots at Germany,” he has “insulted” such national saints as “the former Chancellor Angela Merkel,” he has “criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” and most ominously of all he has “even responded to tweets from the far-right Thuringian AfD leader Björn Höcke.”

They are advertising Elon’s tweet. It’s so stupid if they don’t want it to have an effect.

He tweeted, omg.

Musk constantly uses X for political influence. He not only interferes in German politics from there, but also tries to exert pressure on US congressmen … Since Wednesday, he has fired off various tweets to fuel the US budget dispute. He also recently received representatives of the British far-right party Reform UK at Trump’s private residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Musk tweets and wants to make government efficient again. He should be shot, the little Hitler.

The German corporate sector is also flipping mad at crazy Hitler Musk.

This man wants to undermine constitutional and democratic institutions, abolish the welfare state, and create a Darwinian world in which the law of the jungle applies.

Heaven forbid. He expects people to earn their money. Law of the jungle. Wow. Tigers, lions, monkeys swinging on trees, and Elon Musk not wanting a socialist welfare society. It’s all the same thing.

The article is brilliant in many ways, but it is also scary. Read it here. Germany is us in ten years or so, maybe not that long. Please read it and weep, fellow fascists who want freedom, especially free speech.

Musk’s tweets aren’t going to affect their elections, and he has a right to express his opinion. They need to chill. They are caught in a swamp of misinformation spread by libs.

Actual Fascist in Germany

The Saudi Arabian terrorist, who slammed into nearly a hundred Christmas shoppers in Germany, has allegedly been in the country legally for a while. Still, he’s a hater and a fascist, clearly.

GERMANY — CHRISTMAS MARKET ATTACK 1) Video of driver being arrested. 2) He is reported to be be from Saudi Arabia. 3) 11+ dead and 80 wounded. 4) Police believe his car is wired with explosives.pic.twitter.com/yv4cGBEPx3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 20, 2024

Graphic CCTV footage shows the heinous terror attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. German citizens cannot share this video, otherwise they will be arrested because it likely shows an iIIegal migrant doing this.https://t.co/0Ql7ORqO5x — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) I’m so sad for the victims in the Christmas Market Attack in Germany. It breaks my heart to see innocent people hurt while celebrating this joyous season. I was just talking with my parents the other day about how amazing Christmas markets are in Germany. I was born there, and… pic.twitter.com/fcx01oCsrx — Jessie Hikes (@TrailTimeJessie) December 20, 2024

Breaking Attack against Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany k*lls at least 11 people and wounded more than 60. pic.twitter.com/P1TvSbVwYA — primalkey (@primalkey) December 20, 2024

