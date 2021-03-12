Dems to ban 205 alleged ‘assault weapons,’ It’s a constitutional crisis









Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Thursday introduced a ban on 205 “assault weapons” after the House just passed two dangerous gun-control measures pertaining to background checks.

Her bill, called the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” is co-sponsored by 34 Senate Democrats and would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. The bill also gives grant money to states to implement “buyback” events for the banned items.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) introduced a gun ban in the House that would encompass more than 205 rifles.

GRANDFATHERED IN TO KEEP PEOPLE CALM FOR NOW?

Feinstein’s bill in the Senate would allow current owners of the guns to retain possession of them.

The bill also bans any weapon that has the capacity to use a magazine that isn’t a fixed ammunition magazine and has one or more characteristics such as a pistol grip, forward grip, a threaded barrel, a folding or telescoping stock, or a barrel shroud.

What does any of that do to stop criminals from getting guns?

The bill “requires that grandfathered assault weapons are stored using a secure gun storage or safety device like a trigger lock” and prohibits the transfer of high-capacity ammunition magazines while banning “bump-fire stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at fully automatic rates,” according to a news release from Feinstein’s office. Bump-fire stocks were made illegal in March 2019.

Bearing Arms states: There are more than 20-million modern sporting rifles in the hands of private citizens, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. It seems incredibly daft to claim that these rifles are “battlefield weapons of war” and then grandfather in all existing owners.

That’s because they’ve only just begun. They see incremental change as the best way to proceed. It will get much worse.

banning the manufacture, sale, and possession of all modern sporting rifles and ammunition magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds

setting up a compensated confiscation program where gun owners can turn in their now-banned items in exchange for an undetermined cash stipend

requiring gun owners who do not hand over their guns and magazines to the federal government to register those items under the National Firearms Act (potentially paying $200 per item for the privilege of keeping the guns and magazines you already own)

Both are unconstitutional, but we can’t rely on the Supreme Court. As hard as Donald Trump tried to get Originalists on the Court, he might have failed.

