Biden’s Border Crisis Brings in a Caravan a Day, He Is Breaking the Law









Former ICE Director Tom Homan said in February that Biden “designed” the border crisis to bring millions into the U.S. “who will now be counted on the census because Biden overturned that, which leads to seats in the House [and] Electoral College [votes] in elections. This is … [a] quest for power.”

Whatever the motive, there is a Biden Border Crisis whether the White House admits it or not. What Biden is doing is against the law and against his oath of office. If we still had a rule of law, he would be arrested.

We have no idea who all these people are and they are coming from countries all around the world. It presents a very serious national security crisis and a humanitarian disaster. Biden is actually aiding gangs who are trafficking people, children, and drugs. Biden is indirectly employing the cartels to bring the people into our nation.

Even Democrats like Rep. Gonzalez are worried, as The Daily Caller reported.

Texas Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was critical of Biden’s immigration policy in early March and said there needs to be a better plan in place.

“My concern in the recent weeks, in my district, [is] migrants who made it across the border, who even passed the line of MPPs — who were 5,000 folks that have been waiting for two years across the border. [They] made it across the Rio Grande Valley, were processed and released,” Gonzalez said during a CNN interview.

“I can assure you, it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border, and it’ll be catastrophic for our country, for my region, for my district,” Gonzalez continued. “In the middle of a pandemic, in an area where we’ve lost over 3,000 people in my small congressional district … I think we need to have a better plan in place.”

Even Democrats admit there is a Biden Border Crisis:

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor: the Biden administration says “there’s not a crisis at the border, but the numbers don’t lie”https://t.co/REJQjvVKcX pic.twitter.com/JpZxGKlD1k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2021

Joe Biden refused to follow the law as he was sworn to do:

Went on Hannity last night to talk about what I saw at the border. It’s a crisis, not a “challenge” or “situation.” And it’s a crisis that’s absolutely preventable if Joe Biden didn’t incentivize illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/l4uwzFg4Ms — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 9, 2021

Senator Johnson said there is a caravan a day coming in. If they have COVID, they are just dispersed throughout America:

A caravan a day. Those are the numbers we are seeing right now at the border. We do not have the facilities to handle this. This is the tip of the iceberg of a crisis caused by President Biden’s policies. pic.twitter.com/w8fHn8G0IT — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 8, 2021

There is a free-for-all during a pandemic:

Biden owns this free-for-all at the southern border—whether or not he wants to recognize it as a crisis. WATCH @FoxBusiness ↓ pic.twitter.com/5L0fkagTpt — Rep. Jodey Arrington (@RepArrington) March 11, 2021

There is a crisis at the border — and the Biden Administration’s policies have incentivized it as well as the tragedies that come with it. My interview with @DanaPerino and @BillHemmer:pic.twitter.com/EhTQw7KX3I — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) March 12, 2021

