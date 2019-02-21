Dems to Enact Plan to Terminate Trump’s National Emergency Declaration

Democrats have a plan to terminate President Trump’s national emergency declaration on Friday morning.

Congress could revoke his right and they can get it through the House, but when it gets to the Senate, it isn’t likely they have the votes. Susan Collins has announced she will vote with Democrats, but, so far, no one else has. Should it pass the House, the President would have to sign it and he won’t. The Senate and House would then need a supermajority, which they probably can’t get.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell supports the declaration and can probably keep it from a vote and keep most of the Senators in line. Those were the conditions under which the President signed the abominable spending-border bill.

JUST IN: House Democrats plan to introduce a privileged resolution that could terminate President Trump’s national emergency declaration at the border on Friday morning, three Democratic sources say. – @AlexNBCNews pic.twitter.com/mpYdaFpV1d — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 20, 2019