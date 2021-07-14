Dems to pass a $3.5 trillion socialist bill with no Republicans

















Senate Democrats unveiled a human ‘infrastructure’ bill they plan to pass through Reconciliation with no Republican votes. If Reconciliation doesn’t work, they are looking to carve-outs in the filibuster.

This bill is in addition to the $1 trillion ‘bipartisan’ infrastructure, bill bringing the total spending to approximately $4.5 trillion. We have already spent $6 trillion on COV and waste as inflation soars.

June’s consumer price index rose 5.4% from a year ago, the largest jump since just before the financial crisis 13 years ago, the Labor Department reported.

This would be the second time they used the Reconciliation process to pass a bill.

DEMS ARE PROUD TO SPEND US INTO SOCIALIST OBLIVION

“We are very proud of this plan. We know we have a long road to go. We’re going to get this done for the sake of making average Americans’ lives a whole lot better,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The bill will include Medicare expansion, funding for child care, other welfare, and money to battle climate change. They haven’t a clue as to what they are doing when it comes to climate change or the economy for that matter.

Schumer said he would like to bring the $1 trillion bipartisan deal, an actual infrastructure bill and a payoff to cronies, to the Senate floor next week shortly before August recess.

POTHOLE PETE SAYS IT WILL CURE CLIMATE CHANGE

Pothole Pete Buttigieg, who is now Biden’s transportation secretary even though he couldn’t fill potholes in his city when he was mayor, is now claiming that their infrastructure plan will stop climate change. Infrastructure is being defined as everything far-left Democrats want.

Buttigieg pitched the plan to the Inside California news station KTLA, saying “As the West has been impacted by extreme weather events and some of the heat waves that have been going on, this is not going to go away.”

He added, “We need to take serious climate action to stop it from getting worse and that’s part of what will happen, thanks to these investments we’re proposing to make on everything from electric vehicle infrastructure to more resilient infrastructure planning in our communities.”

Buttigieg claims “financing” will partly come from the Internal Revenue Service pursuing taxpayers. They are hiring 90,000 new IRS agents to do just that even though it has never worked.

