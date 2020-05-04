Dems to use Pentagon propaganda tool to defeat Trump on social media

Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal is leading an effort by a Democrat PAC to deploy an information warfare tool that was originally funded by DARPA, the Pentagon’s secretive research arm, Fox News reports. It was meant to look for ISIS propaganda, not pro-President Trump accounts.

The Washington Post first reported that the initiative, called Defeat Disinfo, will utilize “artificial intelligence and network analysis to map discussion of the president’s claims on social media.” After it seeks it out, it will “intervene” by “identifying the most popular counter-narratives and boosting them through a network of more than 3.4 million influencers across the country. They will also pay users — influencers — to take sides against the president.

HE WANTS TO DEFEAT FACTS

Social media guru Curtis Hougland is heading up Defeat Disinfo, and he received the funding from DARPA when his program was “part of an effort to combat extremism overseas.”

He told the Post that he was unhappy that top social media accounts often supported Trump, and had effectively defended the president in recent days from claims that he had suggested Americans inject themselves with disinfectant.

First of all, the president never told anyone to inject themselves with disinfectants and secondly, the accounts were merely putting out facts to counter lies.

The effort raised the question of whether taxpayer funds were being repurposed for political means. It also makes one wonder if social media platforms have rules in place that could stymie Hougland’s efforts.

It’s complicated but, basically, they won’t stop the effort.

CHINA USES THIS TACTIC

Democrats are using Chinese Communist Party tactics to manipulate public opinion. They use AI to track down those who disagree with them on social media. They then send commenters to disparage the point of view. Chinese Communists only allow conversations that are helpful to Emperor Xi’s administration.

The totalitarian rulers of China also control people with social credits. That is somewhat similar to what some of these Draconian governors and mayors are doing. When people misbehave and violate their rules, little freedom they have is rolled back.

Look at how easy it’s been to take Americans’ rights away.

Let’s not forget that the media, the entertainment industry, colleges, are all far-left for the most part.