“Significant amount of evidence” Wuhan Virus started in Wuhan lab

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there is a “significant amount of evidence” that the Wuhan Virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan. He made a mistake during his appearance on ‘This Week’ yesterday and said it was “man-made,” leaving out the word, “not.” He meant to say it was ‘not man-made.’

The media and social media ‘influencers’ are looping the truncated clip with his verbal error over and over.

They appear to desperately support the Chinese Communist Party which is why the media is mostly showing this shortened clip with Pompeo’s slip of the tongue instead of concentrating on everything else he said. They don’t want you to hear the everything else.

THIS IS THE SHORTENED CLIP

President Trump said two-thirds of the 17 intel agencies are in agreement that the Wuhan Virus began in the Wuhan lab. Secretary Pompeo does not believe it is man-made.

The reporter could have repeated his words so he understood he left out the word ‘not.” But because she didn’t, the Brock-Soros trolls are out calling Pompeo a liar on Twitter.

They don’t want you to hear that Secretary Pompeo said it originated in the lab in all likelihood, and they deliberately delayed telling the world.

China has done this before and this virus has cost tremendous losses, Pompeo said.

It wasn’t all that long ago when the media reported honestly about China. Right now, there is a growing thunderous voice of world leaders who want China to pay for what they’ve done. The media doesn’t agree. They disagree with everything the president says. That’s a given.

President Trump said China made a “terrible” error.

THE IMPORTANT CONTEXT BEING LOST

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there’s “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He goes on to detail how Communist China poses an ongoing threat to the world and how China refused to take action that would’ve kept the world safe. pic.twitter.com/o00V3xyjqM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 3, 2020

To give you an example of what’s going around, this is from a Washington Post China correspondent:

Steve Bannon has no title in the administration but has CCP so shook CCTV dedicated a 90-second “Ruiping” to personally blast him–a distinction only Pompeo has received https://t.co/0VlF31EJEp https://t.co/KqKyPnqxQE — Gerry Shih (@gerryshih) May 4, 2020

They are unabashedly promoting pure Chinese Communist Party propaganda.