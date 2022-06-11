Dems Unmasked…A Frightening Picture

Newsmax exposed the socialist/communist goals of Democrats. It’s quite a courageous clip. It’s hard to understand why everyone can’t see it.

Democrats are unmasked. They are doing everything that authoritarians have done in history.

Socialists and Communists must control healthcare, as Ronald Reagan warned. To take over a country, they must control education (CRT and 1619?). Lastly, they must control energy.

Too many people think the government is the solution. A large government is dangerous. People need to govern not some distant authoritarian entity in the swamp.

They are unmasked. Watch what they are doing, not what they say.

Watch the entire show here.

Watch:

American communism:

