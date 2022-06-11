Soviet TV in the US?

Tucker makes a point that struck us as legitimate. The point he made that we were concerned about is this. Every major network aired the one-sided congressional ‘hearing’ except Fox News. It was like watching Soviet TV. Tucker says it’s like North Korean TV.

Either way, this is especially concerning since only about six powerhouses own all the media that we watch. Except for Rupert Murdoch, they are far-left activists.

Watch:

The full clip:

If that doesn’t work, try this one:


