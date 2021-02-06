Dems want to pay off $50k for each college kids’ school debt with Fed tax $$

The Democrat-led Congress wants Dictator Biden to unilaterally cancel up to $50,000 of federal student loan debt. Every Democrat agrees. They are all as far-left as the Squad. ‘Free’ money with no consideration of the national debt is a great vote-getter.

They demand the loan handouts without making any changes to what caused the problem in the first place. In fact, they’ve made it worse. The $1.9 trillion package increases the free-flowing government loans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is also insisting on eliminating student debt via executive action.

Laughably, the claim is they are PRESSURING Joe Biden, who barely knows where he is most of the time.

An op-ed at The Hill by an economics professor and two scholars states, “Forgiving $50,000 of student loan debt for a graduate from Harvard law is better than forgiving their average debt of $143,000, but it is still $50,000 too much. Do progressives really think that providing Harvard law graduates with a $50,000 gift from taxpayers is a justified and pressing use of taxpayer dollars?”

This encourages more students to go to college to take absurd programs with poor job prospects.

Are we to become a nation where Americans don’t have to pay their debts, as we keep throwing money at the problem without fixing the cause?

Democrats say ‘yes.’

This is socialism on speed. People who work hard and who pay their debts will get to pay for everyone else’s mistakes.

