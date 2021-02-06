Half a billion dollars for the Pelosi troop show in DC

It costs nearly 500 million to transport and keep troops in D.C. for the Pelosi show of force.

The cost of deploying about to secure the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the is nearly $500 million, U.S. military officials said Thursday.

The deployment brought troops in from all 50 states and four territories as law enforcement agencies tried to lock down the Capitol for the inauguration of puppet President Joe Biden.

Thousands of Guard members poured into the nation’s capital and were stationed across the city to block traffic and protect lawmakers and landmarks. [Those are the landmarks Democrats want taken down]

Officials said the nearly $500 million includes the costs of transporting Guard troops from their states to Washington, their salaries and benefits, as well as housing, medical, and other essentials. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss internal figures and spoke on condition of anonymity.

