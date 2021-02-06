In case you’re wondering why Lou Dobbs thinks he was fired – read this

Lou Dobbs’ #1 Fox Business show was canceled, and he was summarily dismissed. He has a contract but is not expected to appear on any Fox News shows again.

This announcement was made the day after a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News as filed by Dominion. Named in the suit were Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro.

Dobbs has been the strongest Trump supporter on Fox and possibly the most vocal about the Dominion Voting Systems that were accused of election irregularities by Trump supporters.

Pirro and Bartiromo were not canceled.

Dominion is suing many others for $1.3 billion each, including Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell. Dominion has also asked social media to preserve all of Donald Trump’s tweets, suggesting they plan to sue him as well.

Basically, Lou thinks he was fired because he is a ‘truth-teller’ and a threat to the ‘cabal.’

The reason he was fired might be clear in this tweet, which Lou retweeted:

Lou also retweeted John Solomon’s article about his cancellation. The article begins:

Fox News has canceled Lou Dobbs’ show on the Fox Business Network, Lou Dobbs Tonight, and will replace him with a group of rotating hosts.

Dobbs’ show, which has been on since 2011, has been the highest-rated show on Fox Business and had higher ratings than its competition on CNBC.

Dobbs was a staunch defender of President Trump. He was also among the defendants named in Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed this week against the Fox Corp. The suit also named Judge Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani. It alleges that they all spread lies that the company had been involved in rigging the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

It seems Lou thinks he was fired over the lawsuit and his support of Donald Trump.

He retweeted Carmine Sabia’s comment:

Fox News is desperate to be accepted by people who will not accept them. Cancelling @LouDobbs is not going to satisfy the blood lust of the rage mob. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 6, 2021

Many people are upset about the cancellation, and it’s a shame for Fox. They truly are in a tailspin. Their ratings are sinking. Their conservative followers aren’t following them like they once did. The left is trying to get them removed from the airwaves. And the lawsuit is possibly meant in part to silence them or punish them. This seems like more than a defamation lawsuit. It appears to be an attack on free speech.

Lou Dobbs. The very best. Smartest voice on television. Had the highest rated show, by far, on his network. Had the highest rated show on the network he was on before FOX too, and the network before that. FOX in a tailspin. @LouDobbs #loudobbs pic.twitter.com/1YA657OxY1 — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) February 6, 2021

Dobbs also retweeted this:

Because he is a truth teller…@LouDobbs is a threat to the giant cabal

https://t.co/iWy30RLsLv — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 5, 2021

