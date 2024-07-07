Dems Will Fight Any Effort to Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote

House Democrat leadership opposes a clean bill to safeguard our elections. The bill helps to prevent illegal foreigners from voting in US elections. It requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. Axios reports that House Democrats are bringing out the “big guns” to oppose the bill.

This is the party that claims to support democracy. They mean socialism when they say democracy.

The House is set to vote next week on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act. SAVE would require “documentary proof of United States citizenship” to vote in federal elections. This is at a time when millions are pouring in through our country.

THE BILL DEMOCRATS HATE

The bill includes various forms of ID, such as a passport, a photo ID card that proves a voter was born in the U.S., or another form of photo ID. It also requires supporting documentation, such as a birth certificate.

The legislation would require non-citizens to be removed from voter registration rolls, require election officials to ask voter registration applicants for proof of citizenship, and open them up to legal consequences if they do not.

Democrats are whipping House colleagues to oppose the bill.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s (D-Mass.) office told House Democrats they are “urged to VOTE NO” on the bill.

The Bogus Argument

Clark’s office said the bill would “prevent Americans from registering to vote with their driver’s license alone” and make a passport the “only acceptable standalone form of identification.”

They added that the bill would create an “extreme burden for countless Americans” and “further intimidate election officials and overburden states’ abilities to enroll new voters.”

Their argument is a completely bogus argument they’ve successfully used for decades.

Stephen Miller writes, “How can any American support a party that wants to flood the ballot box with illegals?”