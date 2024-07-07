No Dems & Some GOP Will Not Back Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Some Senate ‘Republicans’ won’t sign a bill to require proof of citizenship for federal elections. How is that possible? How is it possible that no Democrats will vote for free, safe, and fair elections?

Proof of citizenship is not required at present. The US federal elections are based on an honor system as millions of unvetted people are pouring into the country.

A bill requiring proof is currently sponsored by 17 Republican Senators.

Dear Senate Republicans: Why haven’t ALL OF YOU co-sponsored @BasedMikeLee‘s bill to require proof of citizenship for federal elections? This is a red line.https://t.co/6T8UKKOq50 pic.twitter.com/ql30jtbRjq — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) July 6, 2024

Our battle on the right is not just for voter ID; it’s also about registration. You can register to vote federally merely by filling out a form.

Federal election registration is based on the honor system. Several years ago, Donald Trump tried to draw attention to this, but fact-checkers, including PolitiFact, falsely discredited him because of his wording.

This is what you have to do to register.

You go online and choose your language from a list of 21 languages. In other words, you don’t have to speak English to vote.

In New York, under absentee voting, they no longer list any requirements, such as you can only mail in your vote if you’re sick or handicapped. Mail-in voting is very insecure and generally can be done without a voter ID.

Much has been made about Voter ID, which is important, but if you can register without proof of citizenship – and you can – what good is it?

You can find the form at USA.Gov Register to Vote. You don’t need proof of anything to download it. As we discovered in the 2013 Arizona lawsuit, voters must use the federal form, which does not require proof of US citizenship. States are not allowed to require proof when they accept a federal voter registration form, which would certainly make things easier.

This past week, as the House Transportation committee heard HF 4 which would provide driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, this testifier told members: “We are voting. Our people are voting. If you don’t pass this bill, people are going to vote you all out.” Pretty audacious. pic.twitter.com/3kN68QiTiM — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) January 14, 2023