Dems will ‘forgive’ more school loans in a vote-buying scheme

















Biden’s Department of Education is picking winners again by continuing their incremental forgiveness of school college loans. This time, they will forgive the school loans of public sector workers if they made monthly payments for ten years. If they paid ten dollars a month, that would be fine.

So who gets to pay? YOU DO IF YOU PAY FEDERAL TAXES.

It includes anyone who consolidated payments, direct loans, and other types of federal loans.

The excuse for doing this is to solve problems in the program since it was signed into law by George Bush in 2007. The borrowers were confused and it’s not their fault. Vaguely, the government claims there were instances of miscommunications between the Education Department and loan services. There were allegedly issues of eligibility requirements and correct types of loans and repayment plans.

The excuse is utter nonsense, of course.

Secretary Cardona, whose mission is to seek out other “issues”, will make sure that workers who served their country and communities are compensated.

They will forgive loans of service members and federal workers, who are paid better than people in the private sector in equivalent positions.

Military service members will get credit for time served, and the same will apply to government workers.

The Education Department pledged to initiate an “extensive outreach campaign” to borrowers so they can forgive more loans.

By the time the four years are up, there won’t be many who had to pay their debt. The American taxpayer will pay it.

This is simply a vote-buying scheme. Now that the government has taken over the program, Democrats can use it to help them stay in power.

In case you don’t know, Cardona is on board with the idea that parents are not the primary stakeholders in their child’s education. He’s also a fan of indoctrination by CRT and 1619.

Biden's Education Secretary Cardona says parents should not be the "primary stakeholder" in their kids' education.

